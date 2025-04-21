3 reasons why Rusev didn't return at WrestleMania 41

Rusev recently made headlines when he reportedly signed a new contract with WWE. Despite having inked the new deal several days ago, AEW’s former Miro didn’t show up at WrestleMania 41.
Several fans speculated that The Bulgarian Brute would answer the open challenge of Randy Orton. Here are three reasons why the former three-time US Champion wasn’t seen in Las Vegas.
#3. Randy Orton’s opponent was bound to lose
Randy Orton was on his way to demolish Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41 before the latter had to pull out of the PLE owing to a neck injury. Following this, The Viper was seen landing an RKO on Nick Aldis and issuing an open challenge to anybody on the second night of The Showcase of the Immortals.
Needless to say, the promos made it obvious that The Apex Predator would win the match. Thus, had Rusev answered the open challenge issued by Randy Orton, it would have been detrimental for his return. Owing to this, the Stamford-based promotion also kept its entire roster safe by fielding Joe Hendry as The Viper’s challenger in Las Vegas.
#2. WWE could be reserving Rusev for Jacob Fatu
Jacob Fatu faced LA Knight for the United States Championship on the first night of WrestleMania 41. While both wrestlers gave their best and punished each other, The Samoan Werewolf emerged as the better man. With this, Fatu has now earned his first-ever singles title in WWE.
While Mr. All Gas No Brakes already has a well-established rival in the form of Braun Strowman, their feud has already shown everything to fans. Thus, The Samoan Werewolf could now face a new rival who carries the same build and intensity as him, Rusev.
The Bulgarian Brute has held the US title three times in his career before and would like to win the title once again. Thus, the Stamford-based promotion could soon launch him and present him as the new Bloodline member’s first title challenger.
#1. WWE may have saved Rusev to keep the post-Mania flair alive
WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest annual premium live event and sees the conclusion and primary turning events of several storylines. However, this also means that the Stamford-based promotion needs to ensure that the flair of their regular episodes of RAW and SmackDown doesn’t get killed in the aftermath of The Show of Shows.
To achieve this, one of the company’s tried and tested tactics is to introduce a new wrestler to the roster. Thus, Rusev could be filling this role after WrestleMania 41 and keep the promotion’s steam at full power after the grand closure of The Showcase of the Immortals.
Thus, the WWE Universe could expect to see The Bulgarian Brute make his way on the upcoming episodes of either Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown. It would be interesting to see when Rusev Day becomes a thing in WWE once again.
