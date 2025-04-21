Randy Orton to turn heel after what he did following his match at WrestleMania 41? Chances explored

WWE Superstar Randy Orton issued an open challenge on the second night of WrestleMania 41. The challenge was answered by Joe Hendry. The TNA World Champion gave his best shot at The Viper but ultimately lost the match. However, did The Apex Predator show signs that he might turn heel following The Show of Shows?
Randy Orton was left without an opponent when Kevin Owens was pulled from WrestleMania 41. The Prizefighter revealed that he has been dealing with a neck injury and will undergo surgery just a couple of weeks before The Showcase of the Immortals.
Thus, just a day before ‘Mania on SmackDown, The Viper issued a challenge to anyone with a pair of wrestling boots for Night Two of WrestleMania. Joe Hendry walked into the arena, and the two traded blows, putting up a great fight.
The referee raised The Apex Predator’s hand when the bell rang, and Orton raised Hendry’s hand for the fans as well. However, he also landed a vicious RKO on the challenger shortly after.
Prior to this, The Viper had also landed an RKO on WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis when he told him that he wouldn’t make it to WrestleMania 41. While Randy Orton did attack his opponent of the night despite securing the victory, his actions don’t really suggest that a heel turn is imminent.
The Viper has a knack for catching wrestlers off-guard with his finisher almost all the time. Moreover, he was seen laughing and imitating Joe Hendry’s entrance, stylized with his signature pose, after landing his finisher. Thus, Orton may not be turning heel at this moment.
Will Randy Orton be John Cena’s first challenger after WrestleMania 41?
The second night of WrestleMania 41 ended with John Cena defeating Cody Rhodes and becoming the new Undisputed Champion. The Cenation Leader has now surpassed Ric Flair and earned his 17th WWE World Championship - the highest in the history of the company.
The heel superstar was helped by Travis Scott, who acted as a distraction and also pulled the referee out of the ring before he could count to three when Rhodes pinned Cena. Mr. You Can’t See Me finished the match with a low blow while The American Nightmare remained conflicted about using the Undisputed title as a weapon, stuck with his morals.
Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Randy Orton told Cody Rhodes that he would challenge him for his title once he was done with John Cena. Now, Cena is the new champion. Thus, there is a chance that The Apex Predator might challenge one of his greatest rivals.
Interestingly, the next premium live event following 'Mania, Backlash, will take place in St. Louis, which is Randy Orton’s home turf. Thus, there is a significant chance that Orton could be Cena’s first opponent as the new champion. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Viper.
