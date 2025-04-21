Randy Orton to turn heel after what he did following his match at WrestleMania 41? Chances explored

WWE Superstar Randy Orton issued an open challenge on the second night of WrestleMania 41. The challenge was answered by Joe Hendry. The TNA World Champion gave his best shot at The Viper but ultimately lost the match. However, did The Apex Predator show signs that he might turn heel following The Show of Shows?

Ad

Randy Orton was left without an opponent when Kevin Owens was pulled from WrestleMania 41. The Prizefighter revealed that he has been dealing with a neck injury and will undergo surgery just a couple of weeks before The Showcase of the Immortals.

Thus, just a day before ‘Mania on SmackDown, The Viper issued a challenge to anyone with a pair of wrestling boots for Night Two of WrestleMania. Joe Hendry walked into the arena, and the two traded blows, putting up a great fight.

Ad

Trending

The referee raised The Apex Predator’s hand when the bell rang, and Orton raised Hendry’s hand for the fans as well. However, he also landed a vicious RKO on the challenger shortly after.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Prior to this, The Viper had also landed an RKO on WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis when he told him that he wouldn’t make it to WrestleMania 41. While Randy Orton did attack his opponent of the night despite securing the victory, his actions don’t really suggest that a heel turn is imminent.

The Viper has a knack for catching wrestlers off-guard with his finisher almost all the time. Moreover, he was seen laughing and imitating Joe Hendry’s entrance, stylized with his signature pose, after landing his finisher. Thus, Orton may not be turning heel at this moment.

Ad

Will Randy Orton be John Cena’s first challenger after WrestleMania 41?

The second night of WrestleMania 41 ended with John Cena defeating Cody Rhodes and becoming the new Undisputed Champion. The Cenation Leader has now surpassed Ric Flair and earned his 17th WWE World Championship - the highest in the history of the company.

The heel superstar was helped by Travis Scott, who acted as a distraction and also pulled the referee out of the ring before he could count to three when Rhodes pinned Cena. Mr. You Can’t See Me finished the match with a low blow while The American Nightmare remained conflicted about using the Undisputed title as a weapon, stuck with his morals.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Randy Orton told Cody Rhodes that he would challenge him for his title once he was done with John Cena. Now, Cena is the new champion. Thus, there is a chance that The Apex Predator might challenge one of his greatest rivals.

Interestingly, the next premium live event following 'Mania, Backlash, will take place in St. Louis, which is Randy Orton’s home turf. Thus, there is a significant chance that Orton could be Cena’s first opponent as the new champion. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Viper.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.