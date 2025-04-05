Is Kevin Owens actually injured? The truth revealed following WWE SmackDown 

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens shocked fans in this week’s episode of SmackDown. The Prizefighter revealed that he was injured and would take time off to get surgery, stating that he would miss WrestleMania 41. But is the former Universal Champion really injured? Read on to find out.

Ad

Kevin Owens was on his way to Las Vegas to fight Randy Orton at The Show of Shows. However, this week in Chicago, The Prizefighter told the WWE Universe that he had been muscling his way through a neck injury for four months now. He revealed that the doctors found out how severe it was this week.

KO added that he would require surgery, admitting that he didn’t know when he would be back. The Prizefighter showed regret at the unfortunate timing of his injury diagnosis and said he really wanted to be in the ring with Randy Orton at The Showcase of The Immortals. Lastly, he thanked fans and also apologized to them. Unfortunately, Kevin Owens is actually injured, which is why WWE pulled him out of WrestleMania 41 after months of good storytelling and buildup to his feud with The Viper.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

It is commendable how The Prizefighter kept delivering high-impact matches despite being hurt.

This especially includes his Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble against Cody Rhodes and the Unsanctioned Match at Elimination Chamber: Toronto against Sami Zayn. It will be interesting to see when KO returns to the company.

Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 status is currently uncertain due to Kevin Owens' injury

Randy Orton entered the arena as Kevin Owens was walking out, and the two stared at each other briefly before The Apex Predator joined Nick Aldis in the ring. The SmackDown General Manager told The Viper that KO’s exit meant that the 14-time World Champion no longer had a match at WrestleMania 41. Not liking what he heard, Randy hit Aldis with an RKO.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

At Elimination Chamber 2025, The Viper saved Sami Zayn from eating a Package Piledriver from Kevin Owens on the exposed ringside floor. He landed an RKO on Owens and was about to Punt Kick his former friend before security stopped the veteran. A few weeks ago on SmackDown, The Legend Killer revealed to fans that the voices in his head were talking to him again and that he would Punt Kick KO in Las Vegas.

As of now, the 14-time World Champion’s WrestleMania 41 future remains uncertain, with just two weeks remaining before The Show of Shows. His RKO to Aldis could be a hint at a heel turn. However, it will be interesting to see if the company comes up with a new and credible 'Mania opponent for him in the coming two weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More