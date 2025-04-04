5 potential replacements for Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 41

It was reported today that WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has sustained an injury. The Prizefighter is scheduled to battle Randy Orton in a singles match later this month at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

The rivalry between Orton and Owens has been going on for months. Owens planted the legend with a Piledriver last November, and he missed several months of action before his return at Elimination Chamber 2025. There are some interesting options to replace Owens if his reported injury causes him to miss time.

Listed below are five stars who could replace Kevin Owens and face Randy Orton at WrestleMania.

#5. Goldberg could battle Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere Of WWE Friday Night SmackDown On FOX - Source: Getty

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Goldberg has not competed since Elimination Chamber 2022 but is reportedly scheduled to have a retirement match this year. The veteran got into a confrontation with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WWE Bad Blood 2024 last year in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ad

Trending

The legend could replace Kevin Owens at WrestleMania and square off against Randy Orton. It would likely be bigger than any other retirement match the company had planned for Goldberg, and the 58-year-old could have his final match at The Show of Shows.

#4. Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle and Randy Orton used to be in a popular tag team known as RK-Bro, and the duo captured the RAW Tag Team Championship twice. Riddle was released by the promotion in September 2023.

Ad

The Original Bro could return to the company as Kevin Owens' replacement and square off against his former tag team partner at WrestleMania. Orton and Riddle have a history together, and WWE would likely be able to get fans invested in the match on short notice.

#3. Mr. Kennedy could return to settle the score with Randy Orton

SmackDown - Source: Getty

Mr. Kennedy had incredible potential, but he was never able to put it all together as a WWE Superstar. He was released by the company in 2009 and spent several years in TNA Wrestling following his departure.

Ad

The veteran resented John Cena and Randy Orton for years, as he thought that they were responsible for the company releasing him. However, he recently disclosed that he buried the hatchet with Orton while having a conversation with him a few years ago backstage at RAW.

The company could bring Mr. Kennedy back for one final match as Orton's opponent at WrestleMania 41, and The Viper could pick up a quick victory as a way to keep fans happy if Kevin Owens cannot compete.

Ad

#2. Jeff Hardy

Ad

Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy have had many battles over the years, but it has been some time since the two stars were in the ring together. The Hardy Boyz are the reigning TNA Tag Team Champions, and WWE recently entered into a multi-year partnership with the promotion.

Jeff Hardy could replace Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41 and square off in a singles match against The Legend Killer. Most wrestling fans would be excited to see Jeff Hardy at The Show of Shows, and it would work as a last-minute replacement following KO's injury.

Ad

#1. Sami Zayn

WWE Elimination Chamber - Source: Getty

Sami Zayn has not been seen since his Unsanctioned Match against Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber 2025. Owens defeated the former Intercontinental Champion at the PLE last month in Toronto and tried to Piledrive him on the concrete floor. Randy Orton returned from his hiatus and rescued Sami Zayn from Kevin Owens's attack after the match.

Zayn could return ahead of WrestleMania and offer to battle Randy Orton in a singles match at The Show of Shows if Kevin Owens cannot compete. The former champion might return as a heel following his loss to Owens and may decide to take out his frustrations on Orton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More