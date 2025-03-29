Goldberg must lose his retirement match against massive WWE star for major reason, says veteran

Goldberg is set to have a retirement match in WWE this year. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently claimed the former Universal Champion must lose to his rumored opponent for a significant reason.

The WWE Hall of Famer last wrestled three years ago when he lost to Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match at Elimination Chamber 2022. He has since claimed that Vince McMahon promised him a retirement match, but it never happened. Last year, Goldberg appeared at Bad Blood, where he almost got physical with the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther after the latter took several shots at him. The wrestling legend later announced that he would have his retirement match in WWE this summer under Triple H's creative leadership.

The Ring General is currently rumored to be Goldberg's final opponent. Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran insisted that Gunther must emerge victorious in that potential square-off.

"You can't beat Gunther with Goldberg. [It's his final match, does he win?] No. Listen, you and I own this company and we got a hell of an investment in Gunther. We have meticulously protected him and he has rewarded us because the people think he's a bada**, even if you know everything about the business. When he hits them with the chops, there's no way to work a chop. And we got 10 years with Gunther, 10 years. That's our investment. Why would we put a guy that's maybe twice his age, and yeah he's a physical specimen, but why would we put him in there and have him beat our investment? I wouldn't do it. And if you DQ it, that leaves a bad taste into people's mouths," he said. [From 1:17 - 2:34]

Ex-WWE star wants Gunther to squash Goldberg in 10 seconds

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan discussed the potential square-off between Gunther and Goldberg in the latter's retirement match.

The 48-year-old veteran suggested that The Ring General squash the Hall of Famer in only 10 seconds. The TNA legend pointed out that although he respects Goldberg, he believes Gunther needs to "eviscerate" him.

"He [Gunther] can still be champion and he needs to job Goldberg out in 10 seconds flat. It cannot be a back-and-forth match. [...] With respect to Goldberg, great career, one of the greatest streaks of all time, we all were fans of his, I was in college. He was one of the most over talents of all time during his height of his success. But we all get old, it is what it is, and Gunther would absolutely eviscerate him and he needs to eviscerate him," he said.

It would be interesting to see who Goldberg will face in his retirement match and whether he will emerge victorious in his final fight.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

