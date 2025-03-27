Gunther to leave huge WWE star almost dead in the ring in scenario proposed by analyst; Jey Uso cannot interfere for major reason

Gunther is scheduled to fight a top WWE Superstar next week on RAW. WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg recently proposed a scenario where The Ring General would leave his opponent almost dead in the ring.

The World Heavyweight Champion is set to defend his title against the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. Over the past few weeks, the latter has struggled to gain momentum over his Show of Shows opponent. Last Monday on RAW, Jey's twin brother, Jimmy, urged him to step up his game. Meanwhile, he challenged Gunther to a match for the upcoming edition of the red brand, before slapping him across the face.

Speaking on his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg suggested that CCO Triple H and his creative team take a page out of the film, Rocky IV, when Apollo Creed's character told Rocky not to interfere or stop his fight against Ivan Drago, no matter what. The former 24/7 Champion claimed Big Jim should do the same and demand that his twin brother not get involved in his match with Gunther. Meanwhile, he suggested that the Ring General leave Jimmy Uso looking like he is going to die.

"You know what they need to do? They need to do full Apollo Creed. Jimmy needs to go to Jey before the match and say no matter what happens, you cannot stop this match. And it needs to look like Rocky IV. Obviously, Jimmy is not gonna die in the ring but it needs to look like he's dying. And you see Jey just getting held back and like is dying. That can be something," he said. [25:03 - 25:33]

Ex-WWE writer believes Jey Uso will dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo predicted the result of the upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

The wrestling veteran claimed the OG Bloodline member will end The Ring General's title reign, speculating that their match would be a "snoozefest."

"Let me tell you something, man. You thought I won you money by telling you Jey Uso was gonna win you the Royal Rumble, double down, man, because everybody was talking about Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania and I told you the WWE doesn't have the balls to do that. What the WWE knows is predictable. So, Jey Uso will defeat Gunther at WrestleMania, surprise, surprise, surprise, another snoozefest, bro," he said.

It will be interesting to see what happens when Jimmy Uso steps into the ring with Gunther on the upcoming edition of RAW, before the latter fights Jey Uso at The Show of Shows.

If you use the quote from the first part, please credit Cheap Heat and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

