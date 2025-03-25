Jimmy Uso sends 3-word message after reuniting with his brother Jey Uso on RAW

Jimmy and Jey Uso reunited as a tag team after nearly two years, on this week's episode of WWE RAW. Big Jim made a surprise appearance to help his twin brother vanquish A-Town Down Under, who have been a thorn in his side on the road to WrestleMania 41.

Ad

The Usos had a vintage showing on RAW, proving why they are among the greatest tag teams in WWE history. After the match, Gunther came out and attacked both Jimmy and Jey. The YEET Master even slipped up in the ring, leading to an uncomfortable conversation with his brother backstage.

But, while Jey Uso has doubts over whether he can defeat The Ring General, Jimmy is grateful to share the ring with him. The SmackDown star posted an Instagram story of the two of them from WWE RAW, with a heartfelt three-word message:

Ad

Trending

"God is great," wrote Jimmy Uso.

Image via @jonathanfatu on Instagram

Big Jim also confronted Gunther backstage on RAW, leveling him with a huge slap to the face. It remains to be seen how the current World Heavyweight Champion will retaliate, especially after he was seen smiling after the slap from Uso.

WWE has done a solid job of building intrigue in Gunther and Jey Uso's match at WrestleMania 41, with the possibility of Jimmy getting involved, too.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE