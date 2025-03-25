Jimmy Uso reacts to Jey's horrifying botches on WWE RAW

Jimmy Uso has now called out his own brother after huge botches. This happened after Jey's big mistake on RAW.

Ad

Jimmy arrived on RAW this week to team up with his brother when he needed it the most to face Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. He helped him win the tag team match as the mystery partner, but what happened after was that Gunther came out and took them out. During this point, Jey Uso, with all the pressure on his back, faltered. He tripped when trying to hit the Ring General with a Spear.

Ad

Trending

This comes after Jey also botched a move last week, trying to hit a dive from the ring to the outside, when he faltered and fell badly. Now, Jimmy Uso called him out.

He said that for two weeks, Jey had messed up, and he had become a joke, trying to hit moves that he had been hitting forever. Jimmy Uso sat with him on the steps and said Jey needed to be the Right Hand Man he had been to win against Gunther.

Ad

"Last week, you've been hitting that dive for 15 years, Uce. You became a damn joke. Tonight, the kill shot was right there, but you were out there slipping, messing up. You cannot continue with this. You will not win at WrestleMania.”

The video of the moment can be seen below.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if the star can make the changes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE