"I don't call him" - Ex-WWE star made up with Randy Orton 13 years after surprising accusation

Former WWE United States Champion Ken Anderson recently addressed his relationship with Randy Orton.

Anderson spent nearly four years in the Stamford-based company. He won the United States Championship and the 2007 Money in the Bank contract before getting released in May 2009. Speaking on AOL Fan House a year later, the 47-year-old claimed Vince McMahon fired him after Randy Orton and John Cena complained that he was dangerous to work with.

Speaking on The A2theK Wrestling Show, Anderson addressed his current relationship with Orton. He disclosed that he met The Viper backstage at RAW a few years ago, and they had a long discussion.

"I did talk to him, but let me say this. Nobody got me fired. I got me fired. You know, like, as the years wore on, right? Because I was very bitter and very upset for a few years and that resentment was directed at the wrong place and it should have been directed back at me because had I been doing all the right things, I would have never been in a position where one person's word could have any effect on my career," he said.

The former United States Champion added:

"So, the fact was that I was in a position at that time where I had done enough things and Vince had heard my name in a negative light enough that he just finally said, like, 'I'm tired of hearing about it. We're just gonna cut our losses.' So, I would've fired me. But we have talked and I think both of us are in very different places in our lives right now. We're not like, you know, I don't call him but I did run into him when I went backstage at a Monday Night RAW like two years ago, three years ago now, in Minneapolis. Had like a very long, pretty cool discussion with him. So, good." [19:52 - 21:12]

Ken Anderson trained WWE star Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson signed with the Stamford-based company about two years ago. The Olympic Gold Medalist later asked Ken Anderson to train him after getting drafted to Monday Night RAW in 2021.

The former United States Champion claimed in the same interview that Steveson had no idea about wrestling despite being under a WWE contract for nearly a year at the time.

"Gable reached out to me. He had been under contract with WWE for just about a year and he's like, 'Hey, I haven't started yet. Can you teach me?' So, I brought him in and, you know, taught him to be... I remember the first day he came in. Like I said, he'd been under WWE contract and had been drafted to Monday Night RAW for like eight months and I said, 'What do you know how to do?' and he's like, 'Nothing.' And I said, like, 'Have you hit the ropes?' [Steveson replied] 'No, I don't know how to do anything.' So, we started literally square one."

