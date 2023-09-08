Current WWE star was surprisingly drafted to RAW despite knowing nothing about wrestling, says trainer

Gable Steveson reportedly had no professional wrestling training before getting drafted to WWE RAW in 2021.

The Olympic gold medalist signed a contract with the Stamford-based company nearly two years ago. In the 2021 WWE Draft, the 23-year-old was drafted to Monday Night RAW. However, he never competed on the Red Brand before quietly moving to NXT.

Speaking to The A2theK Wrestling Show, former United States Champion Ken Anderson recalled Steveson asking him to train him after he was drafted to RAW.

"Gable reached out to me. He had been under contract with WWE for just about a year and he's like, 'Hey, I haven't started yet. Can you teach me?' So, I brought him in and, you know, taught him to be... I remember the first day he came in. Like I said, he'd been under WWE contract and had been drafted to Monday Night RAW for like eight months and I said, 'What do you know how to do?' and he's like, 'Nothing.' And I said, like, 'Have you hit the ropes?' [Steveson replied] 'No, I don't know how to do anything.' So, we started literally square one."

Gable Steveson recently made his WWE in-ring debut

Two months ago, Gable Steveson made his in-ring debut. He squared off against Baron Corbin in a one-on-one match at NXT The Great American Bash. However, the bout ended in a double countout.

During the same episode of The A2theK Wrestling Show, Ken Anderson pointed out that Steveson is a fast learner.

"The way that he, again, I hate to, I know people are always going to compare him to Kurt Angle. I wish they wouldn't. But people do say that Kurt took to the business very quickly. And I feel like Gable really really, I would show him, in fact, the first day, I was teaching basic bumps and I told him, like, get up this way. I told him specifically, like, put your elbow down, turn to right and he did it and got up the wrong way. And I didn't even say anything and he like froze and then he reversed himself and got up the right way. It was like, it's just stuff like that doesn't happen very often. It's usually like I have to continuously, 'No, do it this way. Do it this way.' I don't have to correct him much." [40:55 - 41:50]

