Former WWE champion open to return for the first time in 15 years to compete at major event

Former United States Champion Ken Anderson (fka Mr. Kennedy) recently addressed possibly returning to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Anderson joined the Stamford-based company in 2005. Later that same year, he made his main roster debut on SmackDown. The 47-year-old impressively won the United States Championship and the 2007 Money in the Bank contract. However, he was released from his contract in 2009. Anderson has since competed in IMPACT Wrestling and on the independent circuit.

Speaking to The A2theK Wrestling Show, the former United States Champion discussed the possibility of returning to WWE for the first time in 15 years to compete in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

"[If the call came in 2024, would it be something you'd be interested in?] Yeah, it's definitely something that I'd think about it for sure. Yeah, never say never," he said. [47:20 - 47:32]

Ken Anderson turned down an unofficial offer from WWE a few years ago

Over the past few years, several former superstars have made sporadic WWE appearances. The likes of Carlito, Kelly Kelly, and Savio Vega have all briefly made their presence known in the company. Ken Kennedy was unofficially asked to return to compete at the Royal Rumble match a few years ago.

Speaking to The Kurt Angle Show, the former United States Champion disclosed that he turned down the unofficial offer.

"I was asked a few years ago, it wasn't official, but I was asked by Daivari, 'Hey, your name came up for Royal Rumble. Would you be interested?' I wasn't. I was completely out of shape, and I turned it down. But it wasn't an official ask anyway. I just said, 'No, I'm not interested,'" he said.

