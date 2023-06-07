47-year-old WWE veteran is open to wrestling Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Ken Anderson recently opened up about his dream opponents in WWE, picking Stone Cold Steve Austin and Seth Rollins.

Anderson was one of WWE's brightest prospects in the mid-2000s. After winning the Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 23, the former Mr. Kennedy seemed destined to become a main eventer for the promotion. However, things eventually fizzled out for him, resulting in his release in 2009.

He would go on to have a successful run in IMPACT Wrestling, though, where he became a two-time World Champion. Anderson currently runs his wrestling school in Minnesota, training and mentoring up-and-coming athletes.

Appearing on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Ken Anderson revealed that his all-time dream opponent is Stone Cold Steve Austin. Furthermore, he also mentioned Seth Rollins as someone he would like to share a ring with.

"My absolute dream opponent of all time, hands down, would be Steve Austin. I was so happy when Kevin Owens got to do that... What an awesome thing. That would be my dream opponent. I definitely would love to wrestle Seth," said Ken Anderson. [23:24 - 23:49]

Seth Rollins has a new challenge ahead of him

The Messiah's first WWE World Heavyweight Championship defense against Damian Priest wasn't an easy one, as the match lasted 22 minutes.

Now, another big challenge has been laid down for Rollins. On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Bron Breakker challenged him to come down to the developmental brand to put his title on the line.

While Rollins is yet to accept it, the match is likely to materialize soon as the former has been presented as a fighting champion who rarely backs down.

