"Holy sh*t," "He went into business for himself!" - Fans stunned by unexpected World Heavyweight Championship challenge by surprising WWE Superstar

Wrestling fans were taken back by surprise after WWE Superstar Bron Breakker issued an open challenge to Seth 'Freakin' Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

During tonight's NXT, in a backstage segment, Breakker asserted that he would begin bringing all WWE stars from the top of the pyramid to the bottom.

The 25-year-old added that if Seth Rollins is WWE's workhorse, he must justify his claims. Bron Breakker urged him to appear on the developmental brand and defend the World Heavyweight Title, given that he was the first NXT Champion, next to the former dominant champion.

After Breakker called out Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, the WWE fans lost their mind and shared their excitement about a potential upcoming match. Check out the reactions below.

A fan could not control their excitement and shared a censored reaction very loudly.

A wrestling fan's honest reaction to Breakker calling out Rollins.

Another fan shared that Breakker went into cutting a promo against Rollin for his benefit.

Some mentioned that The Visionary would make the former NXT Champion famous and give him the best bouts of his life:

Another fan also noted that if Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins happens, Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be the best booker of this year.

WWE teased major hints for the new World Heavyweight Championship

The 25-year-old star has hinted at major speculation in his backstage promo for the current world champion. At Stand & Deliver 2023, Breakker lost his NXT Title to Carmelo Hayes. Since then, he has turned heel and displays dominance on television.

On the other hand, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins defeated AJ Styles in Saudi Arabia at the Night of Champions show. It has been a while since the former had held the world title on his shoulder, but now he looks more confident than ever.

On RAW this week, The Visionary defended his title against Judgment Day's Damian Priest for the first time. He successfully defended his world championship against The Archer of Infamy.

Now that Breakker has called out Rollins on the NXT, the latter has found a potential next challenger. Since the 25-year-old mentioned the World Heavyweight Championship as "our own," it is possible that WWE has teased the title will be defended on every brand, including RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

It remains to be seen how Monday Night Rollins responds to Breakker's challenge for his title.

Do you want to see Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins? Sound off in the comments section below.

