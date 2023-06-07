WWE teases massive implications for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Bron Breakker called out Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, which has opened up directions to new implications.

The former NXT Champion claimed he would begin holding everyone accountable from the top down. Breakker alluded to the top gun by mentioning the current world champion.

During Bron Breakker's promo, he stated the new World Heavyweight Champion is "our own," teasing that Seth Rollins' title isn't just for RAW or SmackDown; it's for all of WWE, including the NXT.

"I'm gonna start holding everyone accountable, all the way from the top to the bottom, alright? And speaking of all the way to the top, how about our own WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins," Breakker mentioned.

He also said that if The Visionary is WWE's workhorse, he needed to back it up. Because Rollins was the first and Breakker was the most powerful NXT Champion, the latter fired shots and challenged The Visionary to show up on the development brand and defend the World Heavyweight Championship.

Seth Rollins successfully defended his title against Damian Priest on WWE RAW

During this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Visionary faced Judgment Day member Damian Priest after he ignited dissension between him and Finn Balor.

It was announced that The Archer of Infamy would be alone, and his faction members won't be at the ringside. Rollins and Priest gave impeccable performances and gave WWE fans a show worth their money.

However, the match's finish saw, Finn Balor trying to interfere before being taken down by the champion. After Damian irritatingly asked Balor why he showed up, Seth Rollins caught the Judgment Day member with a stomp for the win.

As RAW went off-air, the world heavyweight champion asked Priest to come to the ring and share a respectful moment. The two men shook hands in front of the WWE Universe with massive applause in the arena.

