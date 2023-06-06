"Run it back baby!" - WWE Universe demands Seth Rollins to face former champion at upcoming show after tonight's RAW

After tonight's Monday Night RAW, WWE fans want current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to face Judgment Day's Finn Balor for a title match at either Money in the Bank or SummerSlam this year.

The Visionary squared off against Damian Priest for the championship match in the main event of the latest edition of the red brand. However, earlier on the show, Rollins ignited tension between Finn Balor and Damian Priest of Judgment Day, which was visible during the main event.

As teased by Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Priest came to the World Heavyweight Title match alone. The two men brought out their best in-ring skills and action to one-up each other in the title match.

In the match's closing moments, The Visionary hit Damian Priest with a buckle bomb outside the ring, but Balor appeared out of nowhere to disrupt the bout. The champion knocked him out with a clothesline.

Priest hit the South of Heaven on his opponent, followed by another pin attempt. Later, the Judgment Day member turned to Finn Balor and irritatingly asked why he showed up to distract his match.

As Priest turned his attention to the match, Seth Rollins delivered the stomp and retained his World Heavyweight Title.

Following the bout, The Prince came to the ring and confronted Rollins, hinting at an upcoming feud. The WWE Universe wished for Balor and Rollins to face each other for the world title, with the company planting seeds for Judgment Day's break-up on RAW.

Some fans demanded that WWE should book Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins at the 2023 Money in the Bank and Priest vs. Balor at SummerSlam. In this way, the company can run back the rivalry between The Visionary and The Demon from their Universal Title match.

Other fans asserted that the company should not dissolve the Judgment Day faction.

A fan also said that Damian Priest should be respected more because he is a talented superstar.

Seth Rollins and Damian Priest displayed mutual respect after WWE RAW

WWE fans appreciated the main event between Damian Priest and Seth Rollins, and the two men did disappoint the audience. After Monday Night RAW went off-air, Priest and Balor walked up to the entrance ramp, only to be stopped by the current champion.

The Visionary praised The Archer of Infamy for his performance tonight and asked him to return to the ring.

Seth Rollins had Damien Priest shake his hand off the air after #WWERaw

At first, the Judgment Day member hesitated but walked straight to the ring as the two men shook hands before the WWE Universe.

It remains to be seen if WWE has found reasons to split Judgment Day and have Priest and Balor go for a single run for the world title.

