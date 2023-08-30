"He's an incredible athlete" - Kurt Angle expects 23-year-old WWE Superstar to have a great career

Kurt Angle changed the landscape of WWE when he jumped to the company after winning a gold medal with a broken neck at the Olympics. The former World Champion has often praised younger talent and wants them to do exceptionally well in their careers. Today, she shared the same thoughts about NXT's Gable Steveson.

Earlier this year, Gable Steveson started to make sporadic appearances for the developmental brand, which is currently under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership. Steveson had his official debut match for WWE a few weeks ago when he faced Baron Corbin at NXT's Great American Bash 2023.

Unfortunately, there was no decisive pinfall or submission victory in the match. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the 54-year-old WWE Hall of Famer spoke highly of Gable Steveson and expects him to have a great career in the world of professional wrestling:

"First of all, he's an incredible athlete. You know, he not only incredible on the mat wrestling, I mean, this kid, you know, he can do backflips. He's really athletic, super athletic. And I think he's gonna have a great future. I just don't know how entertaining he's gonna be."

Angle thinks Steveson will have a great future in the industry:

"I know that he loves to talk, a lot of his friends that I talked to say he's kind of a loudmouth, which is kind of good. Because you want to... He has potential. I think he's going to be pretty good. And so I expect him to have a great career. I don't know if he's going to have the career I had, but I think he could he could definitely." [H/T - CVV]

Gable Steveson was seen with Kurt Angle on WWE SmackDown

In 2017, Kurt Angle returned to WWE after having a decade-long run with IMPACT Wrestling. He was immediately inducted into the Hall of Fame and became the General Manager of RAW after the event.

After two years on the main roster during his second run, Kurt Angle feuded with Constable Corbin on Monday Night RAW for months. His in-ring career ended at WrestleMania 35 after losing to Corbin.

Last year, Triple H became the company's Chief Content Officer and changed the landscape of the main roster. The Game decided to host Kurt Angle's birthday on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Kurt Angle showed up to the blue brand alongside Gable Steveson during the event. The rising star was also seen at WWE WrestleMania 38 and on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

