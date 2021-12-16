3 reasons why Sami Zayn should be added to the Universal Championship match at WWE Day 1

The last few weeks have been really difficult for Sami Zayn. Three weeks ago, the Master Strategist of WWE pulled off the unthinkable by becoming the No.1 contender for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship.

He was excited about this career-defining opportunity and hoped to be the one to dethrone the Tribal Chief.

However, his dreams turned to dust the following week when he decided to interrupt a returning Brock Lesnar. He did so to ensure that the Beast Incarnate did not interfere in his title match at WWE Day 1.

But Lesnar had other plans in his mind, as he manipulated Zayn into challenging Roman Reigns on that very same night.

In the main event, Sami Zayn unintentionally hurt his "best friend" Brock Lesnar's feelings by saying that he cannot beat Roman Reigns on his own. The night ended in the most unexpected way for Zayn as he suffered a brutal beatdown at the hands of both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. That's the stuff that nightmares are made of.

The following week was no different for the Canadian grappler as he was again betrayed and taken to Suplex City. After the pain, the heartbreak, and the betrayals that Smackdown's self-proclaimed locker room leader has suffered in recent weeks, he must get something to rejoice.

There can't be a better reward for Sami Zayn's struggles than a possible entry into the Universal Championship at WWE Day 1.

As Zayn has issues with both Lesnar and Reigns, he would like to make them pay for their actions. It may look like a suicidal mission, but if Sami manages to capture the title somehow, it would make the year 2022 the biggest of his career.

Let's take a look at three reasons why Sami Zayn should be added to the Universal Championship match at WWE Day 1.

#3. Sami Zayn totally deserves this opportunity.

Jon Hernandez @JonTheUncommon @WWE @BrockLesnar



But I miss the tough, confident, baby face Sami that would have stood up to Brock.



No hate tho. Just saying. @SamiZayn Sami Zayn is a good heel and all, and he's good at this character he does even if it hasn't been that amazing since the rivalry beside KO vs Shane.But I miss the tough, confident, baby face Sami that would have stood up to Brock.No hate tho. Just saying. @WWE @BrockLesnar @SamiZayn Sami Zayn is a good heel and all, and he's good at this character he does even if it hasn't been that amazing since the rivalry beside KO vs Shane.But I miss the tough, confident, baby face Sami that would have stood up to Brock.No hate tho. Just saying.

Ever since Sami Zayn turned heel, he has been at the top of his game. He has delved into a delusional heel who can be comedic at times but is still able to get the better of his opponents strategically. Zayn has broken the myth that he could never play a good heel.

While Zayn has got his moments in the limelight, he has purposely been kept out of the main-event picture. Since Roman Reigns is already a heel, it makes no sense to pit another heel against him. However, it seems like it's time to give Zayn his due opportunity for the Universal Championship.

Marcos Munoz @marcos_munoz12 The first 18 minutes of Smackdown was great. This Sami Zayn , Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman segment was really fun and progressed a good storyline for the Day 1 PPV. #SmackDown The first 18 minutes of Smackdown was great. This Sami Zayn , Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman segment was really fun and progressed a good storyline for the Day 1 PPV. #SmackDown

By adding the Master Strategist to this match, WWE will provide a whole new dynamic to this rivalry. The story is already pretty entertaining and will get even better with Zayn's inclusion.

His chemistry with Brock Lesnar has been top-notch, and fans would like to see how well these two could work in the ring. Moreover, it would also allow Zayn to return the favor to Roman Reigns, who beat him while he was the least ready.

#2. Sami Zayn's inclusion will ensure that both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns look strong

Caleb Bellow @CalebBellow I personally would have rather seen a triple threat with Sami Zayn vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at the PPV instead. Roman and Brock have good matches, but the match has happened several times already I personally would have rather seen a triple threat with Sami Zayn vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at the PPV instead. Roman and Brock have good matches, but the match has happened several times already

According to many reports, WWE wants to have Roman Reigns face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania for the third time. It is quite understandable since there is no other marquee opponent for the Tribal Chief at this point other than The Beast. While Drew McIntyre could be considered an option, it would be better if WWE allows him to find his footing on the blue brand first.

If Roman were to face Brock at WrestleMania, he must not defeat him at the Day 1 pay-per-view. Lesnar winning the Universal title will also not be a solution, as it would diminish the credibility of Reigns' character.

WWE can't afford to have a controversial finish either, as it would make the fans lose interest in the story. So, what can they do?

The company can easily protect both men from taking a loss by throwing Sami Zayn into the mix. This defeat will not affect his character in any way and would allow him to stake his claim at the Universal title in a future match.

It would be an easy way to have a clean finish without making the fans unhappy. Who knows? Day 1 might also be the place where Sami Zayn decides to make the most important decision of his career.

#1. It's the perfect place for Sami Zayn to become a babyface again.

Parth @parthyanofan The story with Sami Zayn should lead to him turning babyface after proving the conspiracy is real. #SmackDown The story with Sami Zayn should lead to him turning babyface after proving the conspiracy is real. #SmackDown

When you are stuck in the ring with two bloodthirsty beasts like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, you need more than just "strategies" to survive. At that time, you require an unbreakable will, a trait once found in Zayn when he was a babyface.

As much as people love Sami Zayn, it is quite obvious that he will never be able to become a World titleholder with such a comedic character. He must turn babyface at some point down the line if he wants to hold the prestigious Universal Championship in his career. WWE Day 1 could be the platform where Sami drops his heel persona to return to his babyface roots.

It would be a decision that would benefit WWE greatly. Since the blue brand lacks credible faces, they are bound to make someone change his character. Sami Zayn would undoubtedly be the best choice for that.

There are not many superstars who generate such positive reactions as a babyface as Zayn does. That means if Zayn decides to play the good guy again, he can become an actual contender for the dethroning of Roman Reigns.

It would be a solid post-WrestleMania rivalry for the Head of the Table, who is known to have trouble facing such resilient opponents.

Do you think Sami Zayn should be included in the main event at WWE Day 1? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Sami Zayn as a babyface again? Yes No 0 votes so far