3 Reasons why Sami Zayn ended Gunther’s historic title reign at WWE WrestleMania 40

Sami Zayn shocked the WWE Universe at WrestleMania XL by ending Gunther's record-shattering 666-day Intercontinental Championship reign. The Underdog from the Underground persevered through an incredibly grueling match, refusing to give up under the watch of his wife and son. His Rocky-esque never-say-die attitude paid off, allowing him to outlast The Ring General in Philadelphia.

What inspired this shocking title change? What were the reasons for the former Honorary Uce ending one of the most dominant reigns in modern history? Why is the 39-year-old Canadian superstar the new, and four-time, Intercontinental Heavyweight?

Here are three possible reasons why Sami Zayn shockingly dethroned Gunther at WWE WrestleMania XL

#3 WrestleMania XL was the right time and stage for Gunther's historic reign to end

Gunther captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship on June 10, 2022, making short work of then-champion Ricochet. The Ring General went on to become arguably the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time, holding the title for more days in one reign than any other superstar has held in their combined stints with it.

After breaking almost every conceivable record with the championship and having classics all over the world, there was no better time and stage to dethrone him than WrestleMania XL. The 36-year-old deserved to have his historic rule ended on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and what a moment it was!

This was arguably the neatest way to wrap up his legendary rule: having broken most records, but still fresh enough for the end to be shocking.

#2 Sami Zayn was long overdue for a singles championship in WWE

Sami Zayn has been one of the most popular and beloved superstars in WWE over the past few years. The 39-year-old has been consistently excellent since his days as The Master Strategist, thriving as The Honorary Uce and continuing to do so in his post-Bloodline days.

Having last held a singles title over 700 days before WrestleMania XL, The Underdog from the Underground was long overdue for another reign. The Canadian superstar got his reward on the grandest stage, and the incredible ovation he received from the crowd in Lincoln Financial Field was a testament to how much he deserved it.

#1 Gunther may be moving up to the WWE main event scene

For a good chunk of his historic Intercontinental Championship reign, it has been clear that Gunther is a future WWE World Champion. The Ring General has every tool necessary to be the company's next dominant heel headliner, and he teased the same before Royal Rumble 2024 by confronting World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion could finally be moving up to the big-time post-WrestleMania, explaining his loss in Philadelphia. With the company bringing significant shows to France and Germany, The Ring General might be in for some big world title feuds and even wins, given that he has a history of achieving greatness on the European independent wrestling scene.

It would be difficult for anyone to suggest that he's not ready for the move.

