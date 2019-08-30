3 Reasons Sasha Banks should beat Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 30 // 30 Aug 2019, 11:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sasha Banks should become the new RAW Women's Champion

Sasha Banks returned to WWE after a four-month absence and made an instant impact. The night after SummerSlam, The Boss returned and attacked both Natalya and Becky Lynch, therby turning heel in the process.

Banks in a scathing promo on RAW revealed her reasons for attacking Becky Lynch. She showed her discontent in not being able to headline WrestleMania 35 like The Man and settle for a loss in a Tag-Team match, that she cared nothing about.

While all this may or may not result in a future feud with Bayley, it seems clear that Sasha Banks is set to challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women Championship.

Banks' return will be a subject of a long storyline and a big push considering the conditions that she may have decided to head back to the Red Brand.

It certainly feels like she is here to stay. A feud Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch is the one that is much-needed at the moment.

The Women's division of WWE has been thriving on Becky Lynch's portrayal of The Man persona. Banks could well be the one to make a difference in the division like Lynch has, over the past year.

If both these Superstars do end up in a feud for the RAW Women's Championship, it will be interesting to see who emerges as the Champion when everything is over. Here are three reasons why Sasha Banks should beat Becky Lynch.

#3 It would make the return perfect

Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks for the RAW Women's Championship

Advertisement

WWE should be looking at pushing the returning Superstars in a manner that doesn't take the limelight away from them. Dean Ambrose's return could have been more impactful if WWE had booked him well.

Banks can also find herself in the same turmoil if the surprising return doesn't yield any good results. The company can look to push Banks to the Championship belt while taking nothing away from Becky Lynch in the process.

WWE should not lose on the opportunity to push The Boss to the top. She has the audience's approval and is extremely talented inside the ring.

1 / 3 NEXT