3 reasons why Seth Rollins is the best superstar in WWE currently 

Since bursting onto the main-roster scene in 2012, Seth Rollins continues to be one of WWE's greatest assets. In his decade-long stint with the company, The Architect has given a ton of unforgettable moments to the WWE Universe.

The 36-year-old has remained a complete package throughout his career. He is a terrific in-ring performer, possesses excellent mic skills, and is widely known for his exceptional character work.

In recent times, The Architect has ascended to new heights of greatness. Not only he managed to keep up with the rising stature of Roman Reigns, but has also surpassed him in certain aspects.

In this article, let's look at three reasons why Seth Rollins is the best superstar in WWE currently.

#1. Seth Rollins embodies the perfect heel superstar

The Architect is a total performer

There are different kinds of superstars portraying a heel persona on the current WWE roster. While names like Theory and Becky Lynch belittle others with their cocky mannerisms, other heels such as Gunther and Roman Reigns strike fear into the hearts of their opponents with their sheer presence.

But none of the aforementioned stars are as impactful as the villainous Seth Rollins. The Drip God gets into the heads of his rivals with his mind games.

The 36-year-old is equally dangerous in the ring and doesn't hesitate to resort to unfair means to defeat his opponents. Moreover, Rollins playing his role to perfection allows other superstars to garner sympathy from the audience.

During his feud with Roman Reigns earlier this year, Seth reminded The Tribal Chief of every dreadful thing he has done to him over the past years. Reigns, who remains unperturbed by the toughest of conditions, couldn't help but acknowledge that he hated The Architect.

Seeing a strong-minded heel like Reigns breaking down upon being made to remember the scars of his past. This shows how phenomenal The Visionary is as an antagonist.

#2. Right now, Seth Rollins is the only believable contender to become the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Seth "Freakin" Rollins at SummerSlam 2016

If we look at the current WWE roster, it becomes clear that there aren't many superstars who may seem like a believable threat to Roman Reigns' title reign. While names like Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles can be considered, these superstars don't have any momentum whatsoever.

Seth Rollins, however, has maintained his high stature despite losing all his feuds lately. So far, The Drip God remains the only person that The Head of the Table has failed to pin in his 650+ days title reign.

Since the Tribal Chief is now working on a lighter schedule, WWE might require him to drop one of his titles. Rollins is the only viable candidate who can dethrone Reigns and relieve him of his duties as a double champion.

The Visionary being the only superstar WWE can bank upon right now strengthens the claim that Seth Rollins is the No.1 superstar in the company.

#1. Seth Rollins can stay relevant without having a title or undefeated streak

A ruthless Visionary against inside Hell in a Cell

While WWE tends to be protective while booking other main event talents like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, that has never been the case with Seth Rollins. In his storied career, the 2019 Royal Rumble winner has never relied on an undefeated streak to keep himself relevant.

The versatility of Seth's character is off the charts. While he's a top-tier main event superstar, Rollins can also work well on the mid-card and elevate the other performers around him. Since arriving on RAW in October last year, The Drip God has significantly contributed to the rise of the red brand.

The Architect has not won a singles title since 2019. However, if we list down the best pro wrestlers of the last four years, the former Shield member makes it to the top ten effortlessly. It shows how much valuable asset Seth Rollins is to the WWE.

