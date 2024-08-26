3 reasons why Seth Rollins should not return to WWE RAW tonight

Seth Rollins was taken off TV on the August 5 edition of WWE RAW. The Visionary was on the receiving end of a painful assault by BIG Bronson Reed, who hit six Tsunamis on the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

It's been three weeks since the WWE Universe last saw Rollins on television. With Bash in Berlin right around the corner, some fans are hoping that The Messiah will return for revenge on Bronson Reed.

Despite the void his absence has left on the flagship show, there are several reasons why Rollins should not return to RAW tonight:

#3. A longer absence would make Bronson Reed look more incredible

Bronson Reed's assault on Seth Rollins came out of nowhere. The former NXT North American Champion looked like an absolute monster, as he laid waste to a top-caliber superstar with ease and comfort.

The commentators should be praised as their emotional pleas during the mayhem added a touch of reality to Reed's attack. The officials were helpless, too, as the Aussie star crushed The Visionary's ribs with six Tsunamis.

Reed continued his path of destruction in the following weeks as he decimated The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth). Needless to say, Triple H is building him as a monster heel, reminiscent of the runs Big Show and The Great Khali had in their prime.

However, to enhance his credibility, WWE must not rush Seth Rollins' return and should let The Architect sell his injuries by taking an extended leave of absence.

Not only would it make Reed look like a legitimate monster, but it would also add power to his finisher, The Tsunami.

#2. Seth Rollins could return at Bash in Berlin to face Bronson Reed

Instead of having Rollins return on RAW to set up a match with Bronson Reed at Bash in Berlin, Adam Pearce could announce that The Visionary has challenged his assailant to an encounter in Germany.

This would naturally elevate the program from a TV feud to a PLE-level rivalry. Furthermore, it would give Seth more time to sell his injuries, boosting Reed's credibility as a threat.

Lastly, advertising Rollins' return match for Berlin could generate last-minute interest in the PLE, which wouldn't be the case if WWE jumped the gun with an early comeback on RAW.

#1. Seth Rollins needs more time off

Seth Rollins was due to take a long leave of absence from WWE following WrestleMania XL to recuperate from nagging injuries. However, The Visionary surprisingly made an early comeback, returning to the spotlight in June.

The former World Heavyweight Champion is a recognized workhorse with an unmatched passion for the business. Unfortunately, an insane work ethic could also take its toll on his body and possibly re-injure him.

Therefore, WWE would be wise to keep Rollins off TV to extend his healing time so that he gets some time off from wrestling.

