3 reasons why Seth Rollins should turn babyface, and 2 reasons why he shouldn't 

Ever since turning into the "Visionary" in late 2019, Seth Rollins has been a part of several incredible moments.

He may be doing exceptional work as a villain, but Rollins is due for a character change. Having been a heel for about three years, it is clear that The Drip God might need to freshen things up.

Is a babyface turn a good idea? Or should Rollins avoid returning to his heroic ways right now? In this article, let's examine more about these questions by looking at three reasons why Seth Rollins should turn babyface and two reasons why he shouldn't.

#3. Why Seth Rollins should turn babyface: Opens up new storyline possibilities

In the last three years, Seth Rollins has gone up against several top babyfaces. From Rey Mysterio to Cody Rhodes, every fan favorite that has crossed paths with The Architect has been on the receiving end of extreme violence.

However, a babyface turn at the moment would be an effective way to build more engaging storylines involving The Visionary. Over the last few months, WWE has been using Rollins as an antagonist that allows his opponents to get over with the fans.

While the strategy has worked well, it has prevented The Architect from testing himself in other exciting scenarios. With heels like Gunther, Finn Balor, and Roman Reigns wreaking havoc, turning Rollins babyface and battling them would surely make things more intriguing.

#2. Why he shouldn't turn babyface: He's currently the best heel on RAW

In the absence of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins has ensured that Monday Night RAW remains an entertaining show. Through his storylines with Cody Rhodes and Matt Riddle, The Drip God has established himself as the best heel on the red brand.

With the emergence of babyfaces like Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano, and Bobby Lashley, WWE might prefer to keep Rollins as a heel for now. Being one of the most despicable characters in the business, The Visionary allows his competitors to garner sympathy from fans.

Unless WWE finds a proper storyline for Rollins' face turn (possibly a brand switch), it would be better if the former Universal Champion continues with his villainous persona on WWE RAW.

#2. Why he should turn babyface: To allow him to go after Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins clashed against his former Shield mate, Roman Reigns, at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. The Drip God played mind games with The Tribal Chief throughout the contest, making the latter look vulnerable for the first time in his title reign.

Rollins frustrated his opponent so much that Reigns had to purposefully disqualify himself to escape a possible defeat. While The Revolutionary couldn't get the job done as a heel, things might be different if he steps up to Roman Reigns as a babyface.

The Head of the Table has been the most dominant force in WWE for over two years. His title reign has reached legendary levels, and the company must be very careful in selecting who eventually dethrones The Bloodline's chief.

While Seth Rollins could be the perfect choice, him winning the title as a heel won't be that impactful. If WWE pulls the trigger on Rollins' face turn, it will allow him to end Roman Reigns' tyranny for good and embark on a new reign.

#1. Why he shouldn't turn babyface: His story with Cody Rhodes is yet to conclude

The Visionary lost his third consecutive encounter against Cody Rhodes at Hell in a Cell, and people believed his feud with The American Nightmare had concluded. That didn't turn out so, as Rollins ambushed an already-injured Rhodes to make a big statement the next night on RAW.

Despite being away from in-ring action, Cody Rhodes would still be eyeing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, the American Nightmare might need to eliminate The Architect first.

Rollins vs. Rhodes has proven to be a blockbuster rivalry that deserves to have a proper conclusion. A babyface turn for The Messiah at the current moment might deprive fans of a high-stakes final contest between him and the former AEW EVP.

#1. Why he should turn babyface: He has a point to prove after his previous run as a babyface

Seth Rollins' previous babyface run ended in disastrous fashion. At a time when fans were unhappy with Rollins' booking as the Universal Champion, WWE made a massive blunder by putting him in a feud against a red-hot Bray Wyatt.

The two men fought each other inside Hell in a Cell, a decision that instantly backfired. Since WWE didn't want either of the two men to take a loss, they booked a disqualification finish.

The contest drew heavy criticism for its controversial booking, which destroyed The BeastSlayer's credibility as a heroic figure. While Rollins has regained fans' support, he might love to have another crack at entertaining the WWE Universe as a babyface.

