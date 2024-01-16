3 reasons why Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk should be a non-title match

At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames last November, fans were sent into a frenzy as CM Punk made his shocking return to the company after almost a decade away.

While many – both in and out of the industry – were thrilled to see the Chicago native back in the place where he made his name, reigning World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins did not seem all too pleased to see Punk back.

Since his return, Punk and Rollins have both taken verbal jabs at one another, and with the former WWE Champion set to be in the Royal Rumble match at the end of the month, many believe the two will face off for Seth's title at WrestleMania 40 in April.

Despite them potentially facing off in a huge world title match in Philly, we are going to take a look at three potential reasons why their showdown does not need to have the title on the line.

#3 - Battle of the best in WWE

During his iconic pipebomb promo in 2011, CM Punk declared himself the best wrestler in the world, a title he claims to this day.

However, given the many big matches that Seth Rollins has been a part of in recent years, there is a strong argument that he is now the best in the world.

During a recent interview on The Jackie Redmond Show, Punk took a verbal shot at Rollins, stating that his career will always overshadow Seth's.

"Hmm, because I have been everywhere he has been and he hasn’t been everywhere I’ve been,” Punk said. “We’re probably too similar, that’s honestly the biggest thing I can think of is we’re very similar. The difference is, I can talk about my career and not have to mention him. He cannot talk about his career without mentioning me So I understand where he’s coming from, I understand. I think he’s always felt like he was the little brother, and I’ve never tried to treat him that way. I’ve always tried to treat him like a peer, but some people you just can’t reach." (H/T WrestleZone)

Given their desire to be the best, their match would be more than satisfactory if they fought for the title of who is the best in the world.

#2 - CM Punk wants his WrestleMania main event more than the gold

One major grievance that CM Punk had with the company towards the end of his first run in WWE was that he felt he should have main-evented WrestleMania as opposed to a returning part-timer in the form of The Rock.

Although he never main-evented The Show of Shows, CM Punk has faced some iconic names at Mania, including Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, and The Undertaker.

While his match with Taker did not close Mania 29, CM Punk said to Robbie Fox on My Mom’s Basement that his match with The Deadman was the true main event of the show.

"I didn’t care about anything. I was a man possessed and I simultaneously didn’t give a f**k and cared way too much at the same time. I went out there and f**king absolutely destroyed it. They couldn’t follow me, no matter what they said. People, to this day, will be like, ‘You never main evented WrestleMania.’ Yes, I did. It was that one. You should’ve packed it up and f**king went home after that." (H/T Fightful)

Given his huge desire to main-event The Show of Shows, CM Punk may merely want to be in the closer of night 1 rather than wrestle Seth for his title.

#1 - Damian Priest cashes in on Seth Rollins

The biggest question mark surrounding the World Heavyweight Championship is undoubtedly Mr. Money in the Bank, Damian Priest.

The powerhouse of The Judgment Day has long teased (as well as attempted) to win the gold from Seth, but to no avail.

During an interview on WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest gave his thoughts on when he will cash in his contract.

"It’s just keeping an eye out. The focus right now is keeping these [tag team titles]. But I’m always conscious, always watching the champions that are left, whatever champions are left at this point. We’re always watching, and I’m always keeping an eye to see, ‘Is today a good day? Is this a good opportunity?’ I have a whole year, so I don’t have any rush to just cash in that contract when it’s not perfect. It has to be perfect." (H/T Fightful)

If Damian Priest does indeed cash in his contract before WrestleMania, then Seth Rollins and CM Punk may still face off at Mania, as their issues would still be there with or without the title.

