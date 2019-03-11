×
3 reasons Seth Rollins will replace Roman Reigns as the face of WWE

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.42K   //    11 Mar 2019, 16:49 IST

Rollins is destined for greatness
Rollins is destined for greatness

As WrestleMania 35 looms closer, fans can't seem to contain their excitement for the April classic. The show of shows is emanating from Metlife Stadium and being headlined by two huge matches.

The Raw Women's title triple threat is bound to headline the event, but we can't rule out the possibility of Rollins vs Lesnar ending the show. This match was set immediately after Rollins won this year's Royal Rumble match. Lesnar has beaten Reigns and Ambrose at separate WrestleManias, and now it's time for Seth to face off against The Beast.

Let's take a look at why Seth Rollins will soon replace Roman Reigns as the face of WWE.

#3 Leukaemia can strike again anytime

Reigns announcing his departure
Reigns announcing his departure

Roman Reigns was out of action for a while, courtesy his battle with leukaemia. He relinquished his Universal title and was on the sideline for months.

Reigns recently came back to WWE and announced that he is in remission, much to the fans' elation. Reigns is back full time and will be a part of WrestleMania 35. Soon after, he will set his eyes upon the top prize. But what if the unthinkable happens again? Rollins, unlike Roman, is a mainstay on Monday Nights is far suitable to lead the charge.

Read: 3 possible roles for Roman at WrestleMania 35

#2 WWE won't invest in Roman again

When will we see this again?
When will we see this again?

WWE has spent almost four years investing in Roman Reigns as the top babyface of the company. The long drawn out planning went down the drain when Roman had to leave the company to face cancer.

WWE knows that they can't possibly invest major storylines on someone who might leave the company anytime. Although Roman isn't at fault here, WWE wouldn't want to spend time building him up again, only for Leukaemia to strike again and hamper their main event plans the second time in a row.

WWE has already brought in a string of NXT superstars and is desperately trying to create potential future main eventers. Rollins is already a mega-popular babyface who is capable of delivering five-star matches on a regular basis. Until and unless Reigns is fully recuperated, Rollins is here to lay claim to his spot.

Also Read: 3 reasons Roman will turn heel after WrestleMania 35

