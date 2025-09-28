  • home icon
3 Reasons why Shawn Michaels took the WWE NXT Championship off Oba Femi

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Sep 28, 2025 05:56 GMT
Ricky Saints as the new NXT Champion
Ricky Saints as the new NXT Champion [Image Credits: WWE's YouTube]

WWE NXT No Mercy is officially in the books, and fans have not been able to stop talking about it. The premium live event featured some of the most exciting matches and intense action, which ended up making headlines all around the globe. The moment that stole the spotlight during the night was Ricky Saints pinning Oba Femi to become the new NXT Champion.

Oba Femi has been quite dominant throughout his run as the champion and has garnered a lot of attention all around the globe. The young star has defeated a number of big names throughout his title reign, claiming a top spot on the roster. However, Femi was not able to defeat Ricky Saints at WWE NXT No Mercy.

The latter managed to make headlines with his surprising victory, which fans haven’t been able to digest yet. While Saints winning wasn’t the essence of the surprise, Oba Femi’s massive loss ended up leaving the world stunned. Let’s check out a few reasons why Shawn Michaels pulled the surprising move of taking the NXT title off Femi.

#3. To shake things up

Oba Femi has defeated almost every big name on the NXT roster, and a win over Saints would have ended every big feud that Shawn Michaels could feature for the NXT title. While the WWE Hall of Famer could have stretched the storyline between Saints and Femi for a couple more matches, it wouldn’t have made much sense.

Putting the title on a new name allows Michaels to kick off multiple more exciting feuds, which could be the primary reason for the massive title change at NXT No Mercy.

#2. To establish Ricky Saints as a top star on WWE NXT

Ricky Saints has been portrayed as a top name in the company since his debut, and fans have been rallying behind the star to get a big push on NXT. After a successful run as the WWE NXT North American Champion recently, the star has been engaged in some big feuds.

Saints is seen as a future WrestleMania main eventer by a number of legends, and this could be the reason why Shawn Michaels wanted to elevate his status on the roster, and thus crowned him the champion.

#1. Oba Femi is heading to the main roster

The massive loss for Oba Femi at NXT No Mercy must be for a reason. After building the star for months, the company won’t bury the Nigerian talent with a loss. Triple H might be eyeing Femi for a potential run on the main roster, which could be one of the biggest reasons for his loss to Ricky Saints.

A potential addition to the Vision could be a massive opportunity for the company to build Femi among some massive names and enhance the storyline further. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the star.

