3 Reasons why Shayna Baszler returned to WWE

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Sep 17, 2025 02:47 GMT
Shayna Baszler as the NXT Women
Shayna Baszler as the NXT Women's Champion [Image Credits: WWE.com]

Former WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler made a major name for herself as one of the most dominant women in the wrestling industry. The star held the NXT Women’s Championship for more than 400 days back in 2019, announcing her arrival to the world among some of the top names in the division.

Following her main roster debut, Baszler managed to take down every woman in her path to glory, but soon after, she ended up losing all the momentum. Back in May 2025, the star was released from the company.

Baszler made a surprise return to WWE at NXT Homecoming this week. The star appeared in a backstage segment featuring Sol Ruca and Zaria, reminding everyone of her contributions to the division and the success she has had as an NXT superstar.

While Baszler has returned to the company, it is still unknown what motive the star has this time around. Let’s check out a few reasons why the star could have made her return to WWE.

#3. One-off NXT appearance of Shayna Baszler

Baszler’s appearance at NXT Homecoming was just a reminder of her time on the brand and what she had done. The star is undoubtedly one of the most dominant names in the division’s history and has always left the fans impressed with her performance, regardless of a win or a loss.

The appearance Shayna Baszler made on NXT could be a one-time appearance for the Homecoming nostalgia, making fans aware of the fact that she is on good terms with WWE and could always make a return anytime the company needs her.

#2. To become a backstage producer

Rumors of Shayna Baszler eyeing a role as a producer have been making headlines. The former NXT Women’s Champion has been a major name in the company in the past, and now that she has been released as a performer, she could make her debut backstage as a producer.

While Baszler’s run as a wrestler didn’t work out over the past couple of years, a role behind the scenes could keep her in the loop and ready for a return to the squared circle every time the story needed.

#1. One last run in WWE

Shayna Baszler’s last couple of years as a performer didn’t work out well. But the star was one of the most dominant names in the women’s division since her debut. Baszler has made an impact on the roster and sent a massive message when she single-handedly eliminated most of the women from the Elimination Chamber match a few years ago.

With a lot of accolades and massive moments to her name, Baszler could be back for one last ride as an in-ring performer before she leaves her boots in the ring to probably take up a backstage role. Time will now tell what WWE has in store for the star next.

Edited by Angana Roy
