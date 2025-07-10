Shayna Baszler breaks silence after quietly returning to WWE in a new role after being fired

A few hours back, the wrestling universe began buzzing about the reports of Shayna Baszler's WWE return in a backstage role months after being released. The Queen of Spades has now dropped a cryptic message on her X account.

Baszler was among the several names who were shown the door from the Stamford-based promotion in May this year. The former UFC star had been with WWE for eight years until that point, having signed with the company back in 2017. However, it seems like her departure was short-lived, as it was recently reported that Baszler was back in the promotion as a producer.

According to BodySlam, the 44-year-old star produced the match between Kelani Jordan and Lainey Reid alongside Chris Girard. It's also worth noting that it's not clear if she will remain in the role for the long haul, as she was still being tested.

Following this, several fans took to social media to sing her praises. Shayna Baszler recently reacted to one such message.

Check it out below:

Thunder Rosa wanted to see Shayna Baszler join AEW following her WWE firing

A few months back, following Baszler's WWE departure, Thunder Rosa expressed her interest in seeing the former join All Elite Wrestling down the line. The former AEW Women's Champion stated that The Queen of Spades was a seasoned veteran and could have fit right in with the company's women's roster.

"Shayna Baszler. I love Shayna. I’ve always loved her, and I think she’s solid on everything she does. She’s really good at cutting promos, she has a lot of experience on TV. I think that she’ll be great."

It remains to be seen how Baszler fares in her new role in the global juggernaut. Many former wrestlers, such as Jason Jordan, Tyson Kidd, and Wesley Blake, have transitioned to coaching and producing roles after ending their in-ring careers.

