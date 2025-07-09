5-time champion's new WWE role revealed - Reports 

WWE releases superstars every year, but some make their way back to the promotion sooner rather than later. According to a new report, a five-time champion has returned to the company in a new role.
Shayna Baszler was one of the stars that was recently released from the Stamford-based promotion along with several other names. The Queen of Spades is a decorated performer, as she is a two-time NXT Women's Champion and a three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion in the company.
Unlike other names, Baszler wasn't seen on the independent circuit, nor did she sign with any other wrestling company in the industry following her exit. According to a report from BodySlam.net, the five-time champion was listed as a producer for a match on the most recent edition of NXT.
The former NXT Women's Champion was listed as a producer alongside Chris Girard for a one-on-one match between Kelani Jordan and Lainey Reid. It'll be interesting to see if this is a full-time role for the former MMA star.
Ex-WWE star predicted Shayna Baszler's future following release
Shayna Baszler was with WWE for nearly eight years as a performer before the company decided not to renew her contract, which led to her release in May 2025. The veteran had a decent run on Monday Night RAW alongside Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark as part of Pure Fusion Collective.
Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the multi-time Hardcore Champion addressed Baszler's release a while ago and predicted that she would be an asset to the company in a new role, such as a coach for a new generation of athletes.
"I think she could really benefit the company by being a coach. And maybe she will come back as a coach to mix a little bit of legitimate MMA and fighting stuff into the pro wrestling style," Richards said.
It'll be intriguing to see if more stars do make a return to the promotion in a different capacity.