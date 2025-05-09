Recently released WWE star will return as a producer sooner rather than later, predicts veteran

A longtime wrestling veteran predicted a potential WWE return for a recently released talent. The company parted ways with several stars on the main roster and NXT around two weeks after WrestleMania 41.

Since May 2, WWE released 16 stars, five of whom were on the main roster, and the rest were part of the developmental brand. Shotzi was the 17th talent, but her contract wasn't renewed.

On the latest episode of The Stevie Richards Show, the 21-time WWE Hardcore Champion reacted to the recent string of releases. He predicted the potential return of Shayna Baszler as a trainer or even a producer.

"I think she could really benefit the company by being a coach. And maybe she will come back as a coach to mix a little bit of legitimate MMA and fighting stuff into the pro wrestling style," Richards said. [17:56 - 18:09]

Shayna Baszler was a mixed martial arts fighter before transitioning to pro wrestling. At 44, Baszler is still in top shape but could certainly transition to being a trainer or producer.

With the explosion in popularity of Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, it wouldn't be surprising if WWE partners with UFC for a similar event, or even with Barnett, in the future. Baszler is 3-0 in Bloodsport, so she knows a thing or two about producing those kinds of matches.

Shayna Baszler was helping out at the WWE Performance Center before her exit

One of the most baffling releases last week was Shayna Baszler because she signed a new contract last September. Baszler was also reportedly helping out in NXT at the Performance Center, according to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp.

Baszler has only been in pro wrestling for a decade, but she made quite an impact due to her background as a mixed martial arts fighter. She certainly could help other MMA fighters who might want to try their hand in pro wrestling, given its boom in popularity.

It will be interesting to see what Shayna Baszler does after her 90-day no-compete clause expires. Baszler has several options, including signing with other promotions, with Thunder Rosa already inviting her to join AEW.

