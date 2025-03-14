3 Reasons why Solo Sikoa got snubbed by The New Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown this week kicked off with a bang in Barcelona, Spain. LA Knight opened the show before he was interrupted by Jimmy Uso and The New Bloodline. Big Jim made his case for a US Title shot, while Solo Sikoa did the same on behalf of Jacob Fatu.

A brawl broke out as Braun Strowman joined the babyfaces to even the numbers. Nick Aldis then came out to book a massive six-man tag team match tonight that started immediately. Strowman won the bout after pinning Tama Tonga with the Running Powerslam, but The New Bloodline got the last laugh though.

Solo hit a Samoan Spike on The Monster of All Monsters, and thereafter, The Samoan Werewolf demolished the former Universal Champion with several Moonsaults. The assault didn't end there, as he charged down the ramp to drive Strowman through the barricades ringside.

Fatu walked off with Tonga and seemingly acted on his own accord. A hint of disrespect was shown toward Sikoa on SmackDown tonight.

Here are three potential reasons why this could have happened:

#3. Solo Sikoa is holding Jacob Fatu back

Solo Sikoa is Jacob Fatu's leader and voice of reason. Before he lost possession of the Ula Fala, he called the shots and controlled Fatu, who was steadfast in his loyalty. However, this control often limited The Samoan Werewolf's freedom to act on his own.

In the build-up to Survivor Series: WarGames, Fatu had a nervy encounter with Jey Uso, but Sikoa prevented any physicality. A few weeks later, Shinsuke Nakamura also evaded an assault due to Sikoa's odd decision-making.

On SmackDown, Sikoa and Knight brawled at ringside, which removed the former NXT North American Champion from the equation. Sikoa's absence gave Fatu the freedom to unleash himself and obliterate Braun Strowman.

#2. The New Bloodline may secretly be joining forces with Roman Reigns

Realizing that Solo Sikoa is in no shape to guide them, The New Bloodline could have approached Roman Reigns for guidance and leadership. Reigns would want Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu to break free from Sikoa.

The withdrawal would likely be subtle and slow. A brutal beatdown doesn't leave much room for storytelling. Randomly walking out on their own and leaving Sikoa requires an explanation.

The OTC could also use some assistance. CM Punk and Seth "Freakin" Rollins will not be easy foes in the coming weeks. Fatu and Tonga could provide an insurance policy.

#1. Jacob Fatu wants to walk alone in pursuit of a US Title shot

Judging by the opening segment and the subsequent match on the blue brand tonight, Jacob Fatu is in the running for a US Title shot. Solo Sikoa also made a strong case for The Samoan Werewolf, but Fatu doesn't need Sikoa's help or approval.

Hence, Fatu is now calling his shots, as seen by the assault on Strowman and the decision to head backstage without Sikoa on SmackDown. The US Championship needs an over superstar like Fatu to add prestige to it, and LA Knight has plenty of history with The Samoan Werewolf.

Jimmy Uso could also be involved, enhancing the storytelling potential and allowing a title change without Knight getting pinned.

