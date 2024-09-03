3 reasons why Solo Sikoa is the next challenger of Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship at Bash in Berlin, and now his next challenger has been revealed as Solo Sikoa. The self-proclaimed Tribal Chief confirmed before Bash in Berlin that he would go after the winner of the Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens match. With The American Nightmare’s victory, Sikoa is all but confirmed to face the Undisputed WWE Champion.

WWE has also confirmed this through a SmackDown video promo for the upcoming show, highlighting how Solo Sikoa, a familiar face for Rhodes, is coming for him once again.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Solo Sikoa is the next challenger for Cody Rhodes on Friday Night SmackDown.

#3. Due to the absence of Roman Reigns

One possible reason why Solo Sikoa is stepping up to face The American Nightmare could be the absence of Roman Reigns. The original Tribal Chief made a dramatic return at SummerSlam 2024 and confronted the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa. However, on the August 16, 2024, episode of SmackDown, Reigns was brutally taken out by Jacob Fatu and the rest of The Bloodline, leading to his departure from WWE once again.

With Roman out of the picture, Solo Sikoa has naturally risen as the next contender for the American Nightmare's Undisputed WWE Championship.

This storyline not only elevates Solo Sikoa in the absence of the OTC but also keeps the Bloodline saga alive and relevant, ensuring that Sikoa remains at the forefront of SmackDown's main event scene.

#2. Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa have unfinished business

Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa clashed at SummerSlam 2024 for the Undisputed WWE Championship, but the match didn't end decisively. Roman Reigns returned during the finishing stages of the contest, aiding Rhodes albeit unwillingly, which led to The American Nightmare retaining his title.

Now that The Head of the Table is once again absent from the Stamford-based promotion, the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief, might be looking to settle his unfinished business. This could be why he’s stepping up as the next challenger for Cody Rhodes following Bash in Berlin.

#1. Sikoa might only be the placeholder until Roman Reigns returns

WWE has already publicized that Solo Sikoa is the next challenger for The American Nightmare. However, it's possible that Solo might not actually be Cody's long-term challenger, and this angle could be more about keeping things heated on SmackDown until Roman Reigns returns.

As of now, the original Tribal Chief is advertised to appear on the September 13, 2024, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. With Reigns returning just weeks before Bad Blood 2024, WWE may be using the former Enforcer of The Bloodline as a placeholder in Rhodes' feud until Roman’s return. Once the former world champion is back, the rivalry between Reigns and Sikoa can resume.

Additionally, Cody Rhodes might face a new challenger after the Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns rivalry reignites.

