3 Reasons why Stephanie McMahon is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Sep 21, 2025 04:33 GMT
Stephanie McMahon will get inducted at WWE Hall of Fame 2025! (Credit: WWE on YouTube)
Stephanie McMahon and The Undertaker (Image credit: WWE on YouTube)

WWE Wrestlepalooza is now officially in the books. It saw some spectacular bouts and an unexpected announcement by The Undertaker just before the main event.

The Phenom made his entrance before the Undisputed WWE Title match and stopped his motorcycle in front of Stephanie McMahon. He hopped the barricade and sat next to her. The Billion Dollar Princess seemed as clueless as the fans in the arena and millions watching at home.

The Undertaker made it official that Stephanie McMahon is the first inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026. The Billion Dollar Princess got emotional after the heartwarming announcement.

In this listicle, we will look at three reasons why Stephanie McMahon is being inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

#3. Long overdue

Stephanie has spent almost her entire life around professional wrestling, given that she is the daughter of the former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon.

The Billion Dollar Princess has been part of multiple memorable moments on the company's programming. She has also worked hard behind the scenes to mold World Wrestling Entertainment into the global giant that it is today.

Stephanie McMahon announced her exit from WWE in 2023 before making a return under the TKO umbrella. The former champion's induction is long overdue, and she should have been given the prestigious honor a long time ago.

#2. In-ring WWE career is seemingly over

Retirements in professional wrestling are often temporary, as many icons return to the squared circle after announcing the end of their careers. However, Stephanie has clarified that her in-ring stint has officially ended. That said, this is the perfect time for her to join her fellow legends in the WWE Hall of Fame.

#1. She deserves it

There are only a handful of people who have contributed to the growth of World Wrestling Entertainment as much as Stephanie McMahon. The 48-year-old icon has made a significant contribution to the company's success both as an on-screen personality and as a backstage executive.

She was one of the most despised on-screen characters during the Attitude Era and later in the PG Era as an authority figure. Stephanie was also a vital part of the Women's Revolution in the Stamford-based promotion. Hence, she deserves the honor.

Edited by Pratik Singh
