3 Reasons why Tama Tonga should become the 2024 King of the Ring

In the forthcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Tama Tonga will face Randy Orton. The victor will advance to the finals of the 2024 King of the Ring Tournament. Fans eagerly anticipate this showdown, intrigued by the unpredictability of the outcome, particularly given Tama's affiliation with the Bloodline.

The excitement is at its peak, as fans are curious to see who Gunther will clash against at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live event. The Imperium leader has already qualified for the finals.

This article will explore why Tama Tonga should emerge victorious in this tournament and be crowned King of the Ring 2024.

#3 Tama Tonga's victory will strengthen The Bloodline

Before the expected clash between Solo Sikoa's Bloodline and Roman Reigns' version of the Samoan faction, WWE must establish the Tribal Heir's faction. Tama Tonga's victory in the King of the Ring Tournament could be a significant step in that direction, marking his first major accolade in the promotion.

If he defeats Randy Orton and advances to the finals, triumphing over Gunther to become the King of the Ring 2024 would solidify his character as a formidable force.

Such a victory, especially against a dominant competitor like The Ring General, would elevate Tama and bolster the entirety of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline.

#2 Undefeated King of the Ring

Since debuting in WWE, Tama Tonga has maintained an undefeated streak. If he wins the 2024 King of the Ring, he will become an undefeated star to claim that prestigious crown.

This accomplishment would increase his dominance and have a lasting positive impact on the WWE Universe.

Furthermore, it highlights his impressive run since arriving in World Wrestling Entertainment.

#1 To get a title shot at SummerSlam 2024

Just hours ago, Triple H raised the stakes for the King of the Ring Tournament by announcing that the winner of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament will receive a title shot at this year's SummerSlam.

This development allows Tama Tonga to receive a title shot in WWE. However, Triple H did not specify whether the title shot would be for the World Heavyweight or Undisputed Championship.

Therefore, it's conceivable that Tama could win the King of the Ring and earn a United States Championship title shot at SummerSlam 2024. Winning the US title just months after his debut would mark a significant achievement for the current Bloodline member. This also solidifies the faction's position, especially in the absence of Roman Reigns.