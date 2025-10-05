3 Reasons why The Miz turned on Carmelo Hayes on WWE SmackDown

The Miz and Carmelo Hayes' alliance in WWE, which came to be known as Melo Don't Miz, is officially over. The former WWE Champion turned on his mate this week on SmackDown, ending their alliance. However, this was a betrayal that was waiting to happen.Things hadn't been going well between them for weeks. While Hayes has largely been focused on his individual run, Miz has been controlling him to proceed as a tag team unit. Moreover, breaking up The Miz and Carmelo Hayes might have also been part of a bigger plan of the company. Therefore, in this listicle, we will list three reasons why The Miz turned on his mate, Carmelo Hayes.#3 To establish Carmelo Hayes as a babyface in WWEOne of the reasons for his betrayal could be turning Hayes into a babyface. Hayes has largely been a heel or a tweener on SmackDown since his main roster debut last year. Moreover, his babyface run had been on the card for the past few weeks.Cory Hays of BodySlam.net recently mentioned that WWE indeed had some plans to turn the 31-year-old superstar into a babyface.“WWE does want Melo as a babyface, so let's see how they execute that.&quot; Hayes has also been in the good books of WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, since his NXT days. The Game has been very vocal about his admiration for the 31-year-old superstar, and this could be one of the reasons for his babyface turn.#2 Hayes dumped him last weekAnother reason why The Miz turned on his mate, Hayes, might be because of what happened on SmackDown last week. The two competed against the former tag team champions, The Street Profits. The Miz tried to control Hayes once again inside the ring, taking the tag from him without his consent. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis left the former NXT Champion frustrated, and he refused to save The Miz from pinfall later. Miz accosted Hayes this week backstage, asking why he did that. And Hayes was cold in his reply to The Miz. This could have been one of the reasons why the two split up, leading to the WWE legend attacking his partner.#1 Broke up with him backstageJust before The Miz attacked Hayes with a Skull Crushing Finale, the two just had a heated exchange backstage. When The Miz confronted Hayes, asking why he didn't watch his back last week on the show during the tag-team match, Hayes said that he should have kicked out himself. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen Miz exclaimed to Hayes that tag team watch their backs, he shot back, saying that they do, but he (The Miz) had always been controlling him. At last, he said that, 'This is done', hinting at the ending of the alliance. This was a trigger for The Miz to turn on the two-time NXT North American Champion on SmackDown.The two might get in a one-on-one match next week on the show, where Hayes could defeat Miz, thus starting his official run as a babyface in the company.