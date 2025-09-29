The Miz finally breaks silence following shocking betrayal on SmackDown

Former WWE Champion The Miz has finally broken his silence on getting betrayed last week on SmackDown. His tag team partner, Carmelo Hayes, refused to help him during their match at the show.On the September 26 edition of the blue brand, The A-Lister joined forces with Hayes to compete with The Street Profits in a number one contendership match for the WWE Tag Team Championship. In a surprising finish to the bout, Carmelo let Montez Ford pin the 44-year-old following a Frog Splash despite being in a position to stop the pinfall attempt.The Miz took to his social media handles to post an edited video to reveal that he was well aware of what Carmelo Hayes did. He conveyed his emotions regarding the betrayal by placing an edited version of a Michael Jordan clip from the past on top of the original video.After defeating The Miz and Carmelo Hayes, The Street Profits earned the right to challenge The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Ford and Dawkins have gone up against Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis several times, chasing the title without any success. Only time will tell if they can win back the gold from the mysterious faction.The Miz makes an interesting revelation about scrapped WWE Championship plansThe Miz has been an integral part of the Stamford-based promotion for several years. However, The Awesome One recently recalled last-minute changes leading to plans regarding his WWE Championship win getting scrapped.Speaking on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, the multi-time Intercontinental Champion noted that originally he was planned to defeat John Cena and Rey Mysterio the same night and win the title after CM Punk's shocking departure from the company in 2011. However, the plan was dropped nearly an hour before the show, and the luchador won the gold before losing it to The Cenation Leader later on the show.&quot;There were times where I was going to be a WWE champion, and then I was told, like [an] hour before, 'Yep, it's not going to happen.' […] I remember there was, like, I think CM Punk left the show, and he took the title with him. So, they made up a paper champion or whatever? […] So they’re going to have a tournament, and I think I went up against Rey Mysterio, and I was going to beat Rey Mysterio, then I was going to beat John Cena, and I was going to be a champion,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if The Miz can work his way to another championship win in the future.