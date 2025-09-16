The Miz reveals that WWE scrapped championship plans for him at the last minute

The Miz recently recalled an instance from the past when WWE scrapped championship plans for him at the last minute. The 44-year-old is among the most decorated stars in the wrestling promotion with 21 title wins.

Ad

In 2011, after CM Punk left with the WWE Championship, the Stamford-based promotion introduced a new title and announced a tournament to crown the new champion. Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz in the final to win the gold. However, he lost the title to John Cena later that same night.

Speaking in an interview on Bussin' With The Boys, The Awesome One claimed that he was originally planned to defeat both Rey Mysterio and John Cena to walk out of the show as the new WWE Champion. However, he was told otherwise about an hour before the show.

Ad

Trending

"There were times where I was going to be a WWE champion, and then I was told, like [an] hour before, 'Yep, it's not going to happen.' […] I remember there was, like, I think CM Punk left the show, and he took the title with him. So, they made up a paper champion or whatever? […] So they’re going to have a tournament, and I think I went up against Rey Mysterio, and I was going to beat Rey Mysterio, then I was going to beat John Cena, and I was going to be a champion," he said.

Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

He further explained the reason behind the last-minute change.

"And then they switched it because usually we like babyface versus heel, right? Bad guy versus good guy. But then in this certain instance, especially back then, it would've been babyface versus babyface, Rey versus Cena, and they were like, 'You need a bad guy versus a good guy.' So I was the bad guy, but then it was like, 'Well, it is two huge monumental baby faces that are Rey Mysterio and John Cena. Let them go at it, and I think Rey ended up winning that title. But yeah, there was a moment there where I was going to be, I would have been a double champion there," he added.

Ad

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Ad

The Miz's most recent WWE in-ring appearance ended in a defeat

The Miz is currently competing as a tag team performer on Friday Night SmackDown. He has former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes as his tag team partner.

After a short hiatus from WWE programming, The Miz teamed up with Carmelo Hayes to defeat Axiom and the Motor City Machine Guns on the August 15 and 22 editions of the blue brand, respectively. On the back of the back-to-back wins, the duo went up against The Street Profits in a Number 1 Contendership Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship the following week. Unfortunately, they lost the bout and haven't wrestled since.

It remains to be seen whether The Miz and Carmelo Hayes can get their shot at the WWE Tag Team Championship after The Street Profits lost the title match to Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis at Clash in Paris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!