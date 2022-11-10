3 reasons why The Rock should dethrone Roman Reigns in WWE and 2 he shouldn't 

Roman Reigns has had a phenomenal run in WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion. Since winning the Universal title against Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat Match at Payback 2020, The Head of the Table has never looked back.

Be it Goldberg, Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre or Brock Lesnar, Reigns has earned some major victories against high-profile names in the company. On another note, a recent report has revealed that WWE currently has an idea of who will dethrone Roman Reigns.

While names such as Cody Rhodes and Bray Wyatt have been making the rounds as potential successors for Reigns, The Rock currently looks to be ahead in the race. As you may know, The Great One is rumored to face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

The following piece will look at three reasons why The People's Champion should dethrone Roman and two why he shouldn't.

#5. Why he should: The Rock is the true Head of the Table

Truth be told, The Bloodline is currently one of the best things about WWE. With some major victories under its belt, the Roman Reigns-led faction has established itself as one of the most dominant stables in the history of the company.

Most recently, however, the faction has been facing some inner turmoil and The Tribal Chief seems to be losing his grip. Furthermore, while Reigns currently holds the leash of the faction in his hands, it can be argued that The Rock is the true Head of the Table.

Hence, it wouldn't be wrong to say that WWE already has a readymade storyline for The Rock's injection into the storyline. The Brahma Bull returning to dethrone Reigns would not only make for an interesting watch but would also give the storyline a fitting end.

#4. Why he shouldn't: The People's Champion is a part-timer in WWE

Taking a break from Wrestling in 2000 to try his hand in Hollywood proved to be a masterstroke for The Rock's career as he is currently one of the most successful actors in the industry. The Brahma Bull has churned out many blockbusters and is currently enjoying the success of his recent film, DC's Black Adam.

On another note, given his hectic schedule, there is only so much time he can dedicate to WWE. Thus, WWE crowning a part-timer like The Rock as the new Undisputed Universal Champion may backfire on them. One shouldn't forget the backlash the company received when they had The People's Champion dethrone CM Punk back in 2013.

Given how over Roman is among the fans, it wouldn't be surprising if the WWE Universe eventually turns on the megastar like they did with Goldberg when he defeated The Fiend.

#3. Why he should: best for business

Be it the celluloid business or sports entertainment industry, The Rock is one of the biggest draws at the box office. The People's Champion is insanely over among fans and is loved and revered worldwide.

Thus, WWE having the megastar onboard for another stint with the company would surely be best for business. The Rock dethroning Roman Reigns as the Undisputed Universal Champion would not only help WWE rack up huge numbers at the box office but would also send the entire Internet Wrestling Community into a frenzy.

#2. Why he shouldn't: better choices

While The Rock dethroning Roman Reigns seems like a lucrative idea, it can be argued that there are better options currently available in WWE. From Cody Rhodes to Bray Wyatt to Drew McIntyre or even an up-and-coming Bron Breakker, the creative team has plenty of other options ahead of them.

On top of that, even though he is one of the fittest human beings on planet earth, The Rock isn't young anymore. Thus, there's only so much he can do inside the ring. His part-time status, as mentioned earlier, further dents his case.

Given that dethroning Roman Reigns would launch a superstar's career to incredible heights, the creative team should give that opportunity to a deserving star instead of a part-timer.

#1. Why he should: it would be historic

Let's be honest, The Rock dethroning Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would truly be historic. It would blow the roof off SoFi stadium at WrestleMania 39.

The Rock is a 10-time WWE World Champion and if the creative team decides to have The Great One prevail over Roman Reigns, he will surpass Brock Lesnar and Sting to become an 11-time World Champion. That would be another feather in the cap for the 50-year-old superstar.

On another note, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is one of the biggest dream matches of all time. A potential bout between the duo has been speculated upon since The Great One showed up at Royal Rumble 2015 to help The Tribal Chief win the Men's Royal Rumble match.

While the promotion seems to be headed towards the same, will The Rock be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Only time will tell.

