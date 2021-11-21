3 Reasons why The Rock could return at Survivor Series and 2 that he couldn't

WWE has made a big deal about the fact that this weekend is 25 years since The Rock made his WWE debut at Survivor Series in 1996.

The former world champion went on to become one of WWE's biggest stars, before stepping into the acting business.

As Dwayne Johnson, The Rock has become a household name in Hollywood and was the highest-paid actor in the world for 2020.

Despite his recent success, The Rock has never forgotten where he came from and currently has several reasons to make his return to the company at this year's Survivor Series.

On the flip side, it's also worth noting that there are also a number of reasons why The Rock may not be willing to make his return this weekend.

#5. The Rock could return to celebrate his 25th anniversary at Survivor Series

The Rock has made an unscheduled WWE returns in the past and even though the company has made it clear that he isn't going to be there, doesn't mean that he won't be.

In an era where surprises in WWE are few and far between, it's hard to see the company giving up the chance to see The Great One make his return to celebrate his anniversary.

WWE has already planned a 25-man battle royal to celebrate The Rock's WWE anniversary at Survivor Series, but are yet to reveal what the winner will receive.

It's entirely feasible that The Rock could be set to return in order to congratulate the winner and then have someone come out and cut a promo on him.

It's likely that if this is the case, someone will be hit with a Rock Bottom and then Roman Reigns could make an appearance in order to have a back and forth with his future rival.

This year's Survivor Series is considered to be lackluster and there's a reason that WWE has booked it that way, perhaps the company has one final swerve in store for their fanbase.

WWE wouldn't reveal that The Rock was going to make his return and spoil the surprise, so, until the night of the show, it's unclear if the former world champion will be part of Survivor Series.

