3 reasons why The Street Profits retained WWE Tag Team Titles on SmackDown?

WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 41 ended in a banger when Street Profits defeated DIY & Motor City Machine Guns in a tag team title TLC match. The title bout witnessed so many unforgettable moments, and Montez Ford once again impressed everyone with his performance.
At the end of the match, fans glimpsed the 34-year-old star climb the ladder at the end of the grueling bout and grab the gold.
In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford retained the titles on WWE SmackDown.
#3. WWE wants to give the Street Profits a lengthy title reign
The Street Profits' title reign is currently just 43 days, and with them retaining the gold, it seems like WWE intends to give them a lengthy run with the gold. This could also be the reason why they are still champions after a breathtaking TLC title match.
If the Stamford-based promotion had no plans to extend the title reign, they might have lost the tag team titles on the show to one of the other teams and moved on to other stories.
#2. A title change doesn't make sense just yet
Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford won the tag team titles from DIY on SmackDown on March 14, 2025. So losing the championships so early doesn't make sense. Also, there is no need for a title change on SmackDown after 'Mania, as the edition already had the massive return of Aleister Black as part of the surprises on the show.
If WWE had pulled off a title change on the show, it may have brought attention to the change and somewhat impacted the buzz surrounding Black's return.
#1. Triple H has major plans for Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford
Previously, fans have seen Montez Ford airing his frustration in real life concerning his WWE booking and how he was not happy with the same. However, in the present instance, especially after the recent SmackDown, it seems like Triple H has some major plans for the tag team champions.
This could also be why the Street Profits managed to retain their tag team titles on this week's episode of the blue brand. Now, the next premium live event of the company is WWE Backlash 2025, which is set to take place on May 10, 2025.
With Profits still champions, The King of the Kings may opt to book them on the card of Backlash PLE too in perhaps another rematch with one of the teams from tonight or even Fraxiom, who moved to the blue brand this week.