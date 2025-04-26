[WATCH] Iconic Edge-Jeff Hardy spot from 24 years ago recreated on SmackDown after WrestleMania 41

The iconic Edge-Jeff Hardy spot from WrestleMania 17 over 24 years ago was recreated on SmackDown tonight. It was executed with absolute brilliance and precision, getting the intended effect from the WWE Universe.

It was fitting that in a Triple Threat TLC match on SmackDown, this spot was repeated. As you may know, The Street Profits put the WWE Tag Team Titles on the line against DIY and The Motor City Machine Guns. DIY's Tommaso Ciampa, in particular, took some incredible bumps this week.

In the video below, you can see how Angelo Dawkins speared a suspended Tommaso Ciampa through the table mid-air. This was an almost exact recreation of the Jeff Hardy-Edge spot at WrestleMania 17.

Incidentally, that match was also a Triple Threat TLC match for the Tag Team Titles. Back then, Edge & Christian, The Hardy Boyz, and The Dudley Boyz redefined what it meant to be a tag team in WWE.

It seems like these three teams are doing the same on the blue brand. The climax saw a member of each team up on the ladder, with Montez Ford managing to take them out before struggling to get the titles off the hook.

He eventually did it, and it was all worth it for him and Angelo Dawkins.

