3 Reasons why The Undertaker chokeslammed 31-year-old WWE star upon his return

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has been a major part of the company’s programming lately. The legend has been working hard to shape the future of the industry, and is undoubtedly one of the most dedicated men who has given their everything for the company’s success and the industry’s future.
The Phenom is one of the top names who has been helping young talent grow on WWE LFG. The legend has managed to enhance the talent and careers of numerous young stars, and is considered to be one of the greatest names to ever step foot in the squared circle.
The Undertaker made a giant return to WWE TV recently on NXT. The legend last appeared on the Shawn Michaels-led brand back in October when he returned to take down Bron Breakker with a massive chokeslam. The star made an appearance on the development brand this week as well, which the company had announced before the show.
The Deadman, on his comeback, chokeslammed 31-year-old TNA World Champion Trick Williams, generating an instant buzz online.
Let’s check out a few reasons why the Undertaker chokeslammed Williams.
#3. To send the fans home happy
The Deadman has never left the fans dissatisfied when he shows up, and that was the case this time around as well. The Undertaker managed to cheer up every single fan in the WWE Universe when he delivered the chokeslam to Trick.
Trick Williams has been doing an incredible job as a heel, and fans have managed to hate him, surprising many skeptics, which is benefiting his character. This made the chokeslam from The Undertaker even sweeter, with the Deadman doing something a number of stars backstage want to do - take down Williams.
#2. Tease one more match
The Undertaker has not returned to the squared circle for years now. His last match was against AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, which marked his final bout before retirement.
However, his recent return on NXT and the attack on Trick Williams could be a massive hint that the legend could be planning to make a return to the squared circle yet again. While it doesn’t seem like The Phenom would be ready, following his recent health issues, which led to cardiac surgery, his return could have been a tease for a potential showdown in the future.
#1. Trick Williams disrespected The Undertaker
One of the most obvious reasons for the legend’s return could be to address Trick Williams' disrespect lately. The TNA World Champion made an appearance yesterday on WWE RAW to call out the legend, and disrespected The Phenom on social media as well.
This could be the primary reason why The Phenom came down to the developmental brand - to deliver a message to the young star with a massive chokeslam and tease a further showdown in the future.
Time will tell what WWE has in store for both the Deadman and Trick Williams in the future.