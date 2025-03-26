3 Reasons why The Usos must reunite permanently

WWE tag team The Usos consists of real-life twins Jimmy and Jey Uso. The duo has won the tag team titles multiple times and has done much to advance the company’s tag team division.

Over the past couple of years, the brothers haven’t worked together very often. The company has pushed for Jey Uso’s singles run after he disbanded from The Bloodline.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso has been working as a solo performer on the SmackDown brand and is still looking to make a mark for himself. While Jey has a world title match for WrestleMania 41 waiting for him, Jimmy still has a long way to go before becoming a threat as a singles performer.

Check out the three reasons why The Usos must reunite permanently.

#3. WWE’s tag team division has too many makeshift teams

The Usos were once at the top of the company’s tag team division. Along with The New Day, fans see them as one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

Apart from The Street Profits, #DIY, The Viking Raiders, and The Creed Brothers, there aren’t too many top tag teams in the division. WWE has tried to fill the void by making too many makeshift tag teams.

Reuniting Jimmy and Jey permanently could help Triple H save the division in the coming years. They could carry on the RAW and SmackDown brands and help other teams build around them, as they are natural in the ring.

#2. Jimmy Uso seems lost without his brother

Jimmy Uso has been performing on the SmackDown brand while his brother Jey is part of RAW. The two reunited on the latest edition of RAW, and WWE surprised many by not giving Jimmy his entrance.

It looks like the creative team is not as hooked on Big Jim as they are on The Yeet Master. That could lead to the former tag team champion getting lost in the mix and possibly getting drowned out while his brother gets ahead.

However, as a tag team, both brothers are equally respected and get top opportunities. Reuniting The Usos could help save Jimmy’s career in the company.

#1. The tag team division is struggling without The Usos

One of the top WrestleMania main events of all time saw The Usos face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Match. Fans also witnessed some great feuds between the team of Jimmy and Jey and The New Day.

WWE has failed to generate the same level of heat around the tag team titles with the brothers out of the mix. Judgment Day failed to elevate the titles, and #DIY couldn’t do much, even though the creative team built both teams well.

It looks like the company needs a big tag team like The Usos in the mix to elevate the division once again. It would be great to see Jimmy and Jey carry on the division for longer and pass the torch to some deserving stars in the future.

