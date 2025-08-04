  • home icon
3 reasons why The Wyatt Sicks winning TLC at WWE SummerSlam was a mistake

By Mohammad Bilal
Published Aug 04, 2025 00:35 GMT
The Wyatt Sicks retained the WWE Tag Team titles at SummerSlam.
The Wyatt Sicks retained the WWE Tag Team titles at SummerSlam. [Photo credit: Netflix Screenshot]

Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis of The Wyatt Sicks have successfully retained their WWE Tag Team titles at SummerSlam 2025. The duo competed in the Tables, Ladders and Chairs (TLC) match against five other teams: DIY, MCMG, The Street Profits, Fraxiom, and Rey Fenix and Andrade.

It was a high-voltage match with superstars being thrown off the top of the ladders. Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan also threw themselves into the match to ensure their faction emerged as the winner. And in the end, they succeeded in doing so.

However, the win for The Wyatt Sicks at SummerSlam is seemingly being met with apathy from fans. With five other teams competing for the gold, booking the current champions to retain their titles wasn't that exciting.

In this listicle, we will list three reasons why The Wyatt Sicks winning at SummerSlam was a mistake.

#3. Teams like MCMG, Rey Fenix, and Andrade deserved to win

Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis managed to retain their titles after assistance from Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) and Erick Rowan in the TLC match. However, they are certainly no match to teams like Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of MCMG or Rey Fenix and Andrade.

These two factions deserved to win the gold rather than The Wyatt Sicks. MCMG's title run was perhaps the most interesting when they won the gold within a few days of their WWE debut last year. Similarly, Andrade and Rey Fenix haven't yet lost a tag team match, and they also deserved a victory here.

#2. Missed opportunity to switch the titles without them actually losing

At SummerSlam, The Wyatt Sicks had the opportunity to drop the tag team titles without actually losing them. Five other teams were competing for the gold at the same time, and Uncle Howdy's team wouldn't have been embarrassed after losing the gold here.

However, due to unknown reasons, WWE's creative team booked the mystic faction to retain the gold at SummerSlam. One wonders what the actual plan is for the eerie group on SmackDown.

#1. Winning WWE Tag Team titles doesn't do any good to The Wyatt Sicks' aura on SmackDown

A faction like The Wyatt Sicks is better without any title. Their aura in WWE isn't defined by them holding or winning a WWE championship. In fact, they are immensely popular with the fans, irrespective of whether they win a title or not.

Even if they had dropped their tag team titles, it wouldn't have hurt their credibility in WWE. In essence, Uncle Howdy's popularity on the blue brand will always be high because of the mystic character he has. It has connections with his late brother, Bray Wyatt, and the fans have a special attachment to the group.

Therefore, they could have been booked to drop the titles, and a team like MCMG or Rey Fenix and Andrade could have been allowed to win the gold on one of WWE's biggest stages.

It will be interesting to see what the next plan for The Wyatt Sicks is since they have beaten all of SmackDown's tag team units at SummerSlam.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
