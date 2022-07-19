3 reasons why Theory could be the best thing in WWE today

Who would have thought that coming into the middle of 2022, Theory would be the WWE Superstar who draws out the most passionate reactions every week. Indeed, he has been a surprise package this year and continues to be pushed at the expense of nuclear heat from the fans.

Judging by the boos and jeers he gets every week, it's clear that fans don't like him. His heat-drawing abilities are top-tier, coupled with his smug attitude and the backing he has from Vince McMahon makes him even less likable. We're going to go on a limb and say that this man has low-key been the best thing on the product lately.

Before you come at us with pitchforks, we present three reasons as to why Theory could be the best character on the WWE roster today.

#3. On our list of reasons why Theory could be the best thing in WWE today: He is simply brilliant at his job

The biggest compliment we can pay to Theory is that he reminds us of some of the greatest heels WWE has witnessed. His ability to make thousands of people hate him is simply unbelievable. When you see how fine-tuned his hate-magnet antics are, you start to appreciate the genius in the performer.

While most heels in WWE are one-dimensional cookie-cutter villains, the former United States Champion draws out negative reactions in abundance. It also helps as the company is keen on his actions, which allows him to face fan favorites and tick the WWE Universe off even more often.

Indeed, we can say that the babyfaces he has competed against have looked extra convincing opposite him. It is the mark of a great heel who is great at what he does.

#2. He holds the key to the top in his hands

Many have questioned why WWE is pushing Theory to this extent, but the work he has done in the last few months has warranted it. He became the youngest United States Champion in history before swapping it for the Money in the Bank briefcase. This puts him in the crosshairs of the main event, something fans have taken exception to.

But what many fail to understand is the fact that the Money in the Bank contract is best suited for heels. When it comes to the bad guys on the roster, no one is more annoying than Mr. A-Towndown. Him becoming a world champion is a genuine possibility, which makes him the most dangerous and unpredictable man in WWE today.

#1. He is not invincible

Unlike Roman Reigns, who is pushed as a monster heel, Theory is presented as inferior to many superstars on the roster. He was convincingly beaten by Bobby Lashley for his United States Championship and will probably lose to him again at SummerSlam. In addition to Lashley, many others have scored victories over him.

This kind of booking makes Theory an interesting heel, because his matches are unpredictable. Mr. Money in the Bank could beat Randy Orton one week and get rolled up by Shanky the next and no one would bat an eyelid on that. This is in stark contrast to the aforementioned Reigns, whose matches have become incredibly predictable as of late.

The former United States Champion, being a cowardly villain and yet achieving success, undoubtedly makes him one of the best WWE characters of recent times.

He is worth a shout for potentially being the best thing on the product today, and we can't wait to see where he goes from here.

