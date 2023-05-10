The WWE NXT Women's Championship tournament kicked off on the post-Backlash episode of the white and gold brand. All eight women in the tournament were on the entrance ramp to start the show, and Tiffany Stratton vs. Gigi Dolin opened the tournament. The Buff Barbie Doll emerged victorious, punching her ticket to the semi-finals where she was later joined by Lyra Valkyria.

Stratton will face Roxanne Perez or Jacy Jane for a spot in the final, and she looks like the odds-on favorite to go all the way. Should she, though? We think so.

Here are three reasons why Tiffany Stratton should win the NXT Women's Championship tournament at Battleground

#3. The WWE Universe is firmly behind her

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



It’s time to belt her up.



#WWENXT Tiffany Stratton advances in the NXT Womens Championship Tournament.It’s time to belt her up. Tiffany Stratton advances in the NXT Womens Championship Tournament. It’s time to belt her up. #WWENXT https://t.co/b8QUeNNwll

Over her short time in NXT, Tiffany Stratton has greatly impressed the WWE Universe with her athleticism and flair. Her in-ring work has earned her comparison with another legendary blonde with a penchant for executing picture-perfect moonsaults: Charlotte Flair. If anyone needed proof of this, her latest performance is proof enough.

After her impressive win over Gigi Dolin on the May 9, 2023, episode of NXT, the Internet Wrestling Community was effusive in their praise of Stratton's abilities. She seems more popular with the fans than any other woman in the tournament, with the only other competitor as popular with the fans being Roxanne Perez.

Seeing as Perez has already held the title, this could be Stratton's time to run the NXT women's division.

#2. Tiffany Stratton is one of the best in-ring performers in WWE NXT

🔮 Sol Snatcher 📸 @WWE2kDiva Tiffany Stratton vs Wendy Choo at NXT is everything a 5 Star Match SHOULD Represent.



From the drama, to the story, to the electrified crowd hanging off every move, gesture & facial expression from either girl.



Masterpiece. Tiffany Stratton vs Wendy Choo at NXT is everything a 5 Star Match SHOULD Represent.From the drama, to the story, to the electrified crowd hanging off every move, gesture & facial expression from either girl. Masterpiece. https://t.co/sGBIPvVWI1

Being WWE's developmental brand, NXT is mainly populated by young stars growing their abilities in and out of the ring. Thus, very few performers on the Tuesday night show can claim to be "the finished product." Tiffany Stratton is close to, if not already in, that elite class.

In terms of being entertaining in the ring, at least, Daddy's Little Princess is one of the very best on the brand. She is arguably the best in the division, and this is why she deserves to win the tournament. If nothing else, she will be a champion that puts on entertaining matches once she's crowned, which is only a matter of time. Why wait?

#1. Tiffany Stratton needs to be tested as a champion in WWE NXT

The Buff Barbie Doll is ready for her first taste of gold

Tiffany Stratton has been one of WWE NXT's brightest prospects for quite a while now. She has shown an ability to shine in non-title feuds, backstage segments, and even promos with "The Tiffany Epiphanies." She is one of the premier heels in the division, but she has never been tested as champion.

Now seems like a good time to put the title on her, and see if her potential translates to greatness as a champion. This would be the final big test of her readiness for the main roster and the next step in her evolution. Now is her time to prove she can lead the division as the top titleholder.

Poll : Who do you want to win the tournament more? Tiffany Stratton Cora Jade 23 votes