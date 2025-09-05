3 Reasons why tonight is likely John Cena’s final WWE SmackDown

John Cena is set to be in Chicago tonight for what may be his final appearance ever on SmackDown. Cena's next appearance following tonight is set to be on the Raw after next week, after which he will be wrestling at Wrestlepalooza, Crown Jewel: Perth, Survivor Series: WarGames, and finally his retirement match on December 13 live on NBC/Peacock.

This leaves two unannounced dates, and while one/both of them may be on SmackDown instead of Raw, that does not seem very likely now. Why? In this article, we shall discuss three reasons why tonight's SmackDown may be his final appearance on the show ever.

#3 Rest of his opponents are on Raw

The most obvious reason Cena may be seen on Raw going forward is that his planned direction, as he enters the final chapter of his storied career, leads him down that path. Among the names that have been thrown around for his opponent, Gunther and Dominik Mysterio are both on Raw.

Even AJ Styles, who fans desperately want to see share the ring with John Cena one last time, is on Raw. The only major name that Cena could realistically and logically face in his retirement match over on SmackDown would be Drew McIntyre.

Cena has also already spent almost all of his dates on SmackDown, vying for and defending the WWE Championship, with occasional appearances on Raw, which is also ties in to the next point...

#2 Netflix may have requested John Cena for his final dates

For international fans, all WWE content is on Netflix. A Netflix subscription is like having the WWE Network. For the United States, WWE's biggest and home market, however, Netflix only has the rights to stream Raw.

John Cena's final dates are sure to generate major box office returns and mainstream attention. As such, Netflix may have requested him to make a handful of appearances on Raw, especially having been barely featured on the flagship show all year.

It would also be beneficial for WWE and Cena's own personal brand: John Cena on Netflix allows to WWE to promote the last stretch of his WWE career in the best way possible, and aids Cena's growing Hollywood stardom as well.

#1 John Cena's WWE debut occurred in Chicago, and on SmackDown!

John Cena's WWE debut, where he answered Kurt Angle's challenge with a slap to the face and yelled at him that he possessed "RUTHLESS AGGRESSION," has to be one of the most iconic WWE debuts of all time. Over two decades later, it remains unforgettable.

It would be poetic to see Cena make his final SmackDown appearance in the very city he made not just his SmackDown, but indeed, his televised WWE debut in, Even otherwise, Chicago is one of the historic and iconic wrestling cities.

