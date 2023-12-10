3 reasons why Trick Williams won the Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline

Trick Williams delivered a standout performance at NXT Deadline 2023, winning the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge. He locked horns with Bron Breakker, Josh Briggs, Dijak, and Tyler Bate in the intense contest. The stakes were high, with the winner earning a shot at the NXT Championship.

The match featured multiple twists and turns, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. The surprise ending added to the excitement. Breakker was on the verge of delivering a Spear for the win, but Williams secured back-to-back falls in just under a minute, clinching the victory.

Following the match, the former North American Champion celebrated with the crowd, who chanted his name. That said, let's discuss three reasons why Williams won the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.

#3 WWE wants to make him the next top face of NXT

Expand Tweet

One potential reason behind Trick Williams' victory could be the company's intention to position him as the next NXT Champion and the face of the developmental brand. With his victory in the Iron Survivor Challenge, the upstart has become the number one contender for the NXT Championship. He will face the titleholder at New Year's Evil.

Williams' unexpected triumph at NXT Deadline might be a strategic move by the company to garner more crowd support for the star. The commentary team also mentioned that the winner of this match will likely receive a significant push, using the example of Grayson Waller. This indicates that Trick Williams is now on the path to becoming the new face of NXT and potentially the next champion.

#2 To initiate a feud between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes

Expand Tweet

Trick Williams' victory could be used to set up a feud between him and Carmelo Hayes. This speculation arose after Hayes' latest match, where he defeated Lexis King at NXT Deadline. Following the bout, King revealed that he wasn't the real person who attacked Williams, admitting to fabricating the assault to secure a premium live event match.

This opens the possibility of Hayes being the one who attacked Williams on the October 17, 2023, episode of NXT. Following the 29-year-old's victory at NXT Deadline, Melo might reveal himself as the attacker, citing jealousy as the motive behind the assault.

The potential feud between Hayes and Williams is something that fans have eagerly anticipated for a long time.

#1 To facilitate Bron Breakker's move to the main roster

Expand Tweet

Another potential reason behind Williams' victory could be a strategic move to facilitate the permanent transition of Bron Breakker to the main roster.

Breakker had already showcased his dominance in the Iron Survivor Challenge and was on the brink of victory before Williams emerged victorious. Despite the loss, the former champion is riding a wave of momentum and could now head to the main roster.

With Williams gradually becoming one of the main attractions in NXT, WWE could smoothly move Breakker to either RAW or SmackDown. The ideal occasion for this transition could be Royal Rumble 2024.