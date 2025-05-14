3 reasons why Triple H must book a Bloodline Civil War between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu scored a major victory at Backlash thanks to the help of Solo Sikoa. Introducing Jeff Cobb at the event helped The Bloodline to keep the United States Championship in the "family."

That being said, things aren't looking peachy between the group's members. There is tension rising between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, leading many to believe that a betrayal is coming soon. However, this outcome seems cliche to many fans.

This is because it was just last year that WWE booked a Bloodline civil war, which ended at RAW's Netflix premiere in January. However, booking another internal conflict, this time between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, might be in everyone's best interest, and here are three reasons why Triple H should go ahead with it.

#3. WWE can introduce new members to The Bloodline

The civil war last year allowed WWE to introduce new members to the group. The likes of Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and one of the men in question here, Jacob Fatu, made their debuts this way.

By booking another civil war, WWE can add more names to the legendary faction. Jeff Cobb has already joined the list, but there is potential for more. Lance Anoa'i and Hikuleo are rumored signings who would be perfect for such a storyline. Even the likes of Bronson Reed could be added as a new permanent member.

#2. Solo Sikoa now has a new Enforcer in Jeff Cobb

Speaking of Jeff Cobb, his debut at Backlash 2025 makes one thing clear. He is the new Enforcer for Solo Sikoa. As such, in The Street Champion's eyes, outside of the United States Championship, Jacob Fatu's presence is redundant.

With Cobb by his side, Sikoa does not need another Enforcer, so WWE could have Sikoa force Fatu out, allowing for another civil war storyline to go forward.

#1. Jacob Fatu needs to separate himself from Solo Sikoa and be a leader

Finally, the main reason why Triple H should book another civil war is the popularity of Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf has quickly become one of the most popular names in WWE.

Despite being a heel, he has fans cheering for him, and most of all, screaming his taglines. This is a sign that he has already ascended to the realm of a main event talent, and serving as Solo Sikoa's lackey just won't do anymore.

He needs to be a leader and separate himself from Sikoa. He needs to become his own Tribal Chief and lead other members of his family. This will not only establish him as a big star, but it will also make him one of the faces of the company.

