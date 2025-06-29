3 Reasons why Triple H took WWE United States Title off Jacob Fatu

WWE Night of Champions 2025 featured Jacob Fatu walking into Riyadh as the reigning United States Champion, set to defend his title against his former Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa. WWE had been teasing the match for months, and it finally took place last night in Saudi Arabia.

Jacob Fatu shockingly ended up losing the title to Sikoa in an incredible match at the premium live event. However, the loss didn’t come clean. The Street Champion of the Island took help from JC Mateo, a returning Tonga Loa, and a debuting Hikuleo to walk out of Saudi Arabia with the gold.

While Hikuelo’s debut was a surprise in its own right, Fatu’s loss was also unexpected. Let’s check out three potential reasons why Triple H took the United States Title off Fatu.

#3. To set up another Bloodline civil war heading into WWE SummerSlam

WWE has thrived on chaos within The Bloodline for years now, and SummerSlam has featured a civil war among members of the faction in the past. With Solo Sikoa now leading his own version of the stable, another massive civil war may be on the horizon.

Fatu’s betrayal at Money in the Bank and his subsequent defeat at Night of Champions have captured fans' attention. Plans for another potential singles match between The Samoan Werewolf and Sikoa, dubbed as The Bloodline Civil War, could be the reason for Fatu’s loss. A rematch could end up turning things around, with the babyface walking out with the title back on his shoulders.

#2. To establish Solo Sikoa as a credible heel

Solo Sikoa has lost much momentum over the past few months. As the United States Champion, Fatu took all the spotlight and momentum that the story offered. However, Solo Sikoa, being the leader of The New Bloodline, needed the credibility back.

This could be one of the biggest reasons for Fatu’s loss at Night of Champions. Solo Sikoa now has a lot of momentum on his side, with fans rallying behind him. It will be interesting to see how WWE books him as champion.

#1. Jacob Fatu’s title run didn’t work out as expected

While Jacob Fatu’s United States Championship run began on a pretty high note, things arguably turned stale and boring very fast. He gained a lot of momentum with his title run, but that could have been possible without the gold as well.

Though Fatu defended his title in a massive Fatal Four-Way match at Backlash, his entire focus has been on the Bloodline story since then, and keeping the title on him might not have been sensible. This could be another big reason for Triple H to take the United States Title off Fatu’s shoulder.

Now that Fatu is not the champion, and at a massive numbers disadvantage against Solo Sikoa's crew, he needs allies to fight a fair battle. Only time will tell what WWE has in store to offer for The Bloodline story.

