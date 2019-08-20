3 Reasons why Vince McMahon has so much faith in Seth Rollins

Here are 3 reasons why Vince McMahon seems to have a lot of faith in Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins, the current WWE Universal Champion, is enjoying his success on the main roster. The 33-year-old Superstar recently defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam and regained the Universal Title.

He did the same this year at WrestleMania but in a different fashion. Instead of pinning Lesnar clean (as he did at SummerSlam), Rollins used a low-blow to gain a victory. However, since beating The Beast twice in the same year, it's safe to say that Vince McMahon has faith in The Architect, and he's not going to stop pushing the Raw Superstar.

And here are 3 reasons why Vince McMahon has so much faith in Seth Rollins.

#3 Triple H has faith in him too

Triple H has had faith in Seth Rollins since day one. In fact, it’s one of the reasons why Rollins was the first-ever NXT Champion during his time in the developmental brand. When The Kingslayer debuted on the main roster, WWE aligned him with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, and together, they worked as The Shield. This faction lasted for the next two years and they dominated in their run.

However, when Evolution lost to them, Triple H recruited Rollins to his group and convinced him to betray his Shield brothers, which he did in 2014. Since then, Triple H has been the man behind Rollins’ success in WWE. He helped him become the most hated heel in WWE and later win hearts during his incredible face run.

Since Vince knows that The Game always does what’s best for business, he wouldn't doubt Rollins. It could also be why the CEO of WWE allowed the current Universal Champion to win the Royal Rumble match and later challenge Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

